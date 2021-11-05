Mayors continue emergency food help - 1

ASSISTANCE: AmeriCorps Coordinator Jimmy Tenorio and AmeriCorps member Peter John Cruz help the Hagåt Mayor's Office distribute food to residents on Thursday. Dozens of residents drove to the Hagåt Community Center to pick up emergency food commodities provided by the federal government. Distribution continues today at the mayors' offices in Ordot-Chalan Pago and Agana Heights. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
