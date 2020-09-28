Mayors' council: 965 vehicles could be removed

Contractors are completing the removal of a total of 965 abandoned vehicles from 19 villages by Sept. 30 – more than the 625 vehicles that had been projected initially.

Mayors, however, said there are still many more abandoned vehicles, used tires, used household appliances and other recyclable items that need to be removed, once additional funds are available.

Getting rid of 965 vehicles costs $289,500, about 62% of the total $466,000 from the Recycling Revolving Fund made available to mayors in July.

Each abandoned vehicle costs $150 to haul, and $150 to be recycled.

The rest of the funding was used to remove used tires, green waste, household appliances and other recyclables.

Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan on Friday said nine of 19 villages received a second round of purchase orders for abandoned vehicle removal.

They were Tamuning, Yigo, Dededo, Agat, Barrigada, Piti, Sinajana, Yona and Chalan Pago-Ordot.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig said his village's initial $3,000 funding to remove 20 vehicles was doubled, so he was able to rid the village of 40 abandoned vehicles.

"Our (Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1) status delayed the removal of all the waste, but I am comforted to know that the Guam Environmental Protection Agency board has already approved the funds for fiscal year 2021," he said. "It is my hope that our purchase orders for the new fiscal year will be ready for drawdown sooner than later."

The Guam EPA board approved the funds in July, giving mayors two months to use the purchase orders during the height of a coronavirus pandemic.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said workers in his village completed hauling 54 total abandoned vehicles from out of the village this week, up from the initial funding for only 25 vehicles.

Besides abandoned vehicles, the Sinajana Mayor's Office also was able to remove 545 used tires, 44 washers, 16 dryers, 40 refrigerators, 17 stoves, 17 water heaters, 12 water dispensers, 48 TVs and 47 air conditioners.

Bigger villages such as Dededo and Yigo hauled much more.

Sablan said four villages received a second round of purchase orders for used tires, and three villages got more for electronics removal.

Tamuning, he said, received an additional purchase order for green waste, while Barrigada got more trash bins for loose metal removal.

"The program ends Wednesday, Sept. 30. If all abandoned vehicles are exhausted, it will be equivalent to 965 vehicles collected this period," he said.