The Mayors' Council of Guam confirmed former Yona Mayor Ken Joe Ada died on Tuesday morning.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said the family requested for privacy.

“We are just all very saddened," said Sablan. “He was a very outgoing and a friendly guy. He would always show heart and it’s sad to see him go this way ... As a very young Mayor he wanted the youth of his village to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams."