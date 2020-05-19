Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said he can't support Bill 359-35 as written because it excludes unclassified employees.

"Effectively none of our employees at the mayors' council are going to be covered under that bill," Sablan said. "Our employees are unclassified."

Council employees continue to work even as certain facilities are closed, he added.

Bill 359 intends to offer up to 240 hours in leave with an option to cash out 120 hours for classified employees who reported to work from March 20 through May 10 in response to COVID-19.

Bill 359 and 357-35, from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, were introduced amid a backdrop of rising labor issues, threats of lawsuits and a recent opinion from the attorney general that highlighted the disparate applicability of the double pay rule.

Double pay, which essential employees have been demanding, is applicable when:

the governor has declared a state of emergency;

the facility where that employee works is closed; and

the employee is still required to report to work in order to provide essential services.

The attorney general advised that an agency-by-agency analysis be conducted to determine the applicability of the rules, but acknowledged it's likely Guam Memorial Hospital and government clinics would be considered fully operational, rendering those employees ineligible for double pay.

Whereas employees holding administrative support roles may qualify if their agencies were considered completely closed.

Some autonomous agencies, such as the Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority, granted double pay because their facilities were closed and the governor declared an emergency.

"The senior centers are closed, which probably means I can give (mayors' council employees) double pay because they're still out there every single day providing food for the seniors and all that," Sablan said in reference to the recent AG opinion.

"Our employees have to go to the offices to provide all these verifications for these different programs the government is providing and our offices are closed. ... Now that the AG has come out with this opinion that every agency should determine on their own who was open and who was closed, then I might just follow that if they're not going to have us be part of Bill 359," Sablan said.

Sablan said he would support any bill that includes mayors' council employees, including Bill 359, if amended to include unclassified employees.