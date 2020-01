The Mayors’ Council of Guam announced that former Agat Vice Mayor Jessie S. Pendon passed away Sunday night.

Pendon served his village as vice mayor from Oct. 1, 1996 to Jan. 6, 1997 after being appointed by then Gov. Carl Gutierre to fill the unexpired term of Vice Mayor Joaquin G. Topasna.

“We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague of the Mayors’ Council of Guam,” the council stated.