Personnel costs for end-of-term payouts were discussed as part of the $14.33 million requested by mayors for fiscal year 2021.

Angel Sablan, executive director for the Mayor’s Council, said the current year’s budget is $12.74 million.

“This increase is not attributed to any request for more personnel, operational funding or capital outlay. As you are aware this year is the end of all mayors and vice mayors four-year term and pursuant to Section 4109, Title 4, Chapter 4 GCA a lump sum of payment of all accrued annual leave up to 320 hours is paid to all employees under the Mayors' Council of Guam at the end of the current mayoral term in January 2021,” Sablan stated. “Otherwise our FY21 budget request will be lower than FY20.”

Sablan noted that the largest item in their budget is personnel “as with all other budget requests in the government.” The total amount for payroll salaries and benefits is $9,911,728. The island’s 19 villages comprise of 214 unclassified employees – that includes the 19 mayors and seven vice mayors. The central office will have a total of one unclassified and 10 classified employees. There are eight villages that have gyms and are allocated three additional full-time employees above the five that are allocated to every village, he noted.

Sablan noted concerns that the current pandemic has reduced revenue collections to the Tourist Attraction Fund and the Territorial Highway Fund.

“We understand as well as all of you that our government … probably will not have the funding sources we anticipated earlier in the year,” he said. “So I’m really concerned about where the Mayors Council of Guam going to be funded from this year.”

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who is chairman of the Legislature's financial committee, said "everything is workable."

"I hate to see the Mayors Council being thrown under the bus," he said. "We'll just take a look at how this is all being funded because every government agency that receives (Tourism Attraction Fund) are going to get impacted. But we want to make sure there's a balance impact across (the agencies)."

Chasing federal grants

Sablan also noted that the office is working agencies like the Department of Agriculture to get federal grants for community programs, feral pigs and stray animals.

One other need he noted was funds for computers and internet access for those residents who lack access to one or both of those even as more government agencies, such as Department of Labor, are asking residents to go online to fill out applications.

He said the question of hazard pay for mayors' office employees hasn't been answered.

He noted that mayors’ staffers, throughout the public health crisis and up until now “deliver food to the manamko', going out and setting up testing sites for public health, going out and obtaining prescription or food from stores that the manamko' had asked them to go to.”

“And while we don’t stomp our feet or yell that we want that extra pay, all we do is ask that when you do give extra pay to the classified employees that you consider our unclassified employees as well,” he said. “I think they deserve it. Even today they continue to go out ... and do what they need to do, even on weekends.”

Larger office space

In light of the current pandemic and the social distancing requirements, Sablan told senators that the council may need additional funding for a larger office space.

The office space rental fees for FY2021 is $66,096, but may increase due to a new bid currently in active status with General Services Agency.

“We recently requested to amend the specifications of our request to increase the square footage for our offices due to the current social distancing that may well continue until after this fiscal year,” Sablan said. “At present we can no longer hold MCoG meetings at our current office. While we have accessed the use of the Dededo Senior Center due to its closure for senior citizen activity we will not be able to access it once the Senior Center operations are back into normal operations. We will continue to do our due diligence to obtain a functional government office space for the central office of the Mayors' Council.”