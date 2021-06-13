Cleaning up abandoned vehicles is "a never-ending program" with "a someday-ending fund," the Mayors Council of Guam executive director told senators at Friday's budget hearing.

The 35th Guam Legislature appropriated $1.3 million from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency Recycling Revolving Fund to the Mayors Council of Guam for the purpose of conducting village cleanups.

To date, about $1 million has been expended or encumbered, and the MCOG anticipates mayors will fully expend the funding by the end of the fiscal year.

Since March of this year, mayors have removed nearly 1,000 abandoned vehicles, 6,600 tires, 234 cubic yards of loose metals, over 800 items of various white goods, and are now collecting green waste, according to MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan.

"We must also support legislation to levy a steeper fine or penalty to residents who are deliberately turning neighborhoods and their private property into collection lots for broken and damaged vehicles," Sablan said.

According to the MCOG executive director, these residents use these lots to cannibalize vehicles, sell parts or other illegal activities before dumping vehicles on roadsides when they've no further use.

"I still wonder how vehicles get to the side of roads with no tires on it. Unless of course they put on tires just to tow them and then immediately remove tires when they find a convenient dumping site in the middle of the night," Sablan said, adding that tax compliance officers must visit these sites to inspect business licenses and Guam EPA must do the same for collection permits.

"If we don't put a stop to this, we will never end the vicious cycle of abandoned vehicles and tires," Sablan said.

There has been some preliminary consideration on transferring the responsibility over abandoned vehicle to the Department of Public Works. Sablan clarified he hasn't discussed the topic yet with DPW Director Vince Arriola, only with appropriations chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin.

But if it does become reality, Sablan said his concern is ensuring that mayors aren't blamed when vehicles remain uncollected.

"If anybody wants to assist, any other department wants to assist us, we welcome that. But once they get the money to do the work, then they better do the work," Sablan said. "But no ... it's just a proposal, something the Office of Finance and Budget has been thinking about to see whether it's a more effective way."

The idea has been announced to the mayors, Sablan added. Some welcome the concept, others were concerned that it will still be up to village mayoral staff to identify where the vehicles are even if DPW takes over the program.

San Agustin said he did speak to Arriola.

"To make sure that if he's going to take over that responsibility from the mayors, you identify where it's at, it's on them now to go and get it," San Agustin said. "And if it doesn't happen ... we'll go after them. Because we're not going to commit to something and the agency commits too, and they don't fulfill and then you're foot with the burden."

San Agustin said there can be a caveat in the upcoming budget law that funds will be available for DPW to use, but if they aren't used, then the mayor's can utilize the appropriation instead.

"We have to figure out the wording to make sure that the job gets done," San Agustin added.

He also agreed that tax compliance officials and Guam EPA should be inspecting licenses and permits.

Lawmakers also carved out $7 million for the MCOG in their list of priorities for American Rescue Plan funding, the final distribution of which lies with the governor, who is waiting on final federal guidance.

San Agustin said the Legislature will continue to support the mayors with funding through the Recycling Revolving Fund until such time that they receive ARP moneys.