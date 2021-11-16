By the time Guam's senior citizen centers reopen sometime in 2022, it will be about two years since they were shut down by COVID-19 in March 2020, according to some mayors.

Retrofitting of facilities and updating health and safety guidelines are ongoing, said Mayors Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services' Division of Senior Citizens has recently gone around to do readiness assessments of senior centers, Hofmann said.

"They also brought samples of the Plexiglass guards and where they would need to be placed," Hofmann said, referring specifically to the Sinajana Senior Center.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said he's not received any update when DPHSS plans to reopen the senior centers but it's more likely, he said, that it's not until next year.

Senior centers are now federally required to have air-filtration systems, among other things, as a result of COVID-19, but these have yet to be installed, mayors said.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said DPHSS is actively working on providing senior centers "with the necessary protocols in place before we open."

"They also have a reopening plan but no definite date as of yet," he said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allowed senior citizen centers to reopen as early as July 1, or four months ago. Mayors initially said the facilities won't be ready until Oct. 1 because besides the pandemic safety and health requirements, some also had leaky roofs.

With the holidays fast approaching and the year about to end, mayors said they are waiting for DPHSS' decision. DPHSS as of press time did not respond to inquiries from the Post.

"Division of Senior Citizens of DPHSS has been in consultation with the rest of DPHSS on how to reopen safely, even if it includes limited hours, limited activities," Hofmann said.

The required social distancing means senior citizen centers can accommodate fewer seniors compared to the pre-pandemic period, mayors said.

Hofmann believes it's better to reopen senior centers all at once, "and not just a few, as it is not fair to the manåmko'."

Food assistance

But while senior centers have been closed since March 2020, the elderly continue to receive free weekday meals distributed by mayoral staff in their respective villages.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the volume of senior citizens needing food assistance increased by more than 50% during the pandemic.

Moreover, one of the senior centers, located in Mangilao, has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment center.

Many of Guam's elderly are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down, but there's no announcement of any plans to reopen the senior centers and the dementia center, while most activities and businesses have long resumed operations.

For some elderly, the senior centers have become their second home - where they get to meet with others their age, play bingo and socialize.

Mayors said there's health and safety concerns that also need to be balanced with the need to allow the elderly to physically reconnect with their friends after more than a year of being isolated from them.