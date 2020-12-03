Escorting funeral processions to churches and burial sites and processing residency verifications — services that mayors' offices have been providing free to the community — could start costing residents as mayors try to survive a 10% budget cut.

Another proposal submitted for consideration by the Mayors' Council of Guam during Wednesday's meeting is charging for the use of village facilities such as community centers.

The mayors' council is also looking at ways to cut costs to avoid furloughs during fiscal 2021 because of the budget reduction.

Some mayors, including Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf and Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, said they do not want to charge for funeral escort services in their village.

There's no final decision yet and it could take months to complete the process, including public hearings and legislative approval of the mayors' proposed user fee schedule.

Angel Sablan, executive director of the Mayors' Council of Guam, said the council needs to put together a funeral escort policy, whether or not the mayors decide to charge for the service.

He said the decision to charge fees is up to the mayors as a group.

The Guam Police Department, he said, currently charges a fee to provide funeral escort, and that fee is embedded into the funeral home services if clients choose a police escort. The GPD funeral escort service charge is $43 per police officer.

Committee formed

Mayors have been known to provide funeral escort service free of charge to their constituents. Personnel time, mayors' office vehicle use and gas costs are all absorbed by the mayors' offices.

The proposed fees could help cover the costs of vehicle maintenance and fuel.

On Wednesday, mayors formed a committee to draft the funeral escort policy. Committee members include Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, Yona Mayor Bill Quenga, Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico and Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Babauta.

Mayors' Council Vice President Robert Hofmann said he will support whatever his colleagues decide to do.

Hofmann, who is the mayor of Sinajana, said funeral escorts are not a mandated duty for mayors. It's been adopted over the years as a way to assist families after the death of a loved one. He said mayors also assist with clearing property, as well as providing coral, canopies, tables and chairs, and temporary street lights along with other services for residents.

Rivera said mayors step in to help with a funeral escort if GPD is not available because of other duties and responsibilities.

As for mayors' offices, Rivera said there have been many times when employees have to stop grass cutting and village cleanup to provide funeral escorts or to direct traffic.

Mayor's residency verification

The mayors' residency verification is required to register children at school, apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other welfare services, and obtain a passport as well as a Real ID-compliant driver's license, among other things.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Melissa Savares said if she had been able to charge $1 per mayor's residency verification, her office could have collected over $100,000 since March.

The COVID-19 pandemic opened assistance programs requiring verification of residency, the Dededo mayor said.

Nearly every other GovGuam agency charges fees — for driver's licenses, police and court clearances, birth or death certificates, and marriage certificates, mayors said.

Sablan said the mayors' council will resurrect the proposed user fee schedule in January, and the mayor's verification fee and the funeral escort service fee could be among those that will be added.

He said the council will hold public hearings in the north, south and central parts of the island, and then submit the proposal to the Legislature for its action.

Sablan acknowledged that some mayors may want to waive the funeral escort service fee for their village, which will be noted in any proposal.

$500K to remove abandoned cars

Mayors will also be able to start removing abandoned vehicles, used tires, white goods, electronics and green waste from their villages much earlier than usual, using a portion of the $1.3 million in recycling funds for fiscal 2021.

That's higher than their 2020 recycling fund budget of $466,000.

The 2021 recycling fund and appropriations from the Legislature, totaling $1.3 million, will help clean up villages.

Phase 1 of the three-phased process will cover just the removal of abandoned vehicles, using $500,000, Sablan told mayors.

Recyclers charge $150 per vehicle. The haulers used to charge $150 per vehicle to move the vehicles from the village to the recycling facility.

But starting this fiscal year, according to Sablan, haulers raised the cost to $250 per abandoned vehicle. That's because before any hauler can bring the abandoned vehicles to a recycling center, the vehicles need to be fully stripped first of leather, vinyl, plastic, seats and other items, and that requires time, personnel and other resources.

The second phase will involve removal of loose metals and white goods, while the third phase will be for the removal of electronics and green waste.

Sablan said this will allow each village to focus on one or two types of recyclables per phase of the cleanup project.

In previous years, mayors didn't get to start on their abandoned vehicles projects until March, June or July.