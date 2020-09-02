Mayors, GDOE partner to distribute food for families

Some 75 Hagåtña families on Tuesday each received a bag of food items delivered to their doorsteps, and about 125 more families will get theirs today, according to Mayor John Cruz's office.

Hagåtña is the first village to help distribute thousands of bags of food commodities from the Guam Department of Education, under the department's program that provides meals to thousands of families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes a few weeks after Superintendent Jon Fernandez personally requested mayors' partnership in implementing village-based emergency food assistance distribution.

Mayors on Tuesday said they're ready to help GDOE distribute food under The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, which is federally funded.

The Hagåtña Mayor's Office decided to start distributing food bags Tuesday, immediately after getting them from GDOE, a day ahead of the previously reported schedule of distribution.

"Wear a mask, drive up to the distribution center, stay in your car and we will hand you your food bag," said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta.

Ungacta said his office expects to receive 500 food bags from GDOE for distribution on Sept. 9, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Village distribution

Previously, GDOE distributed commodities at designated locations such as the TEFAP warehouse in Piti, the Tiyan baseball field or the Dededo Farmers' Market.

This time around, commodities will be distributed through each mayor at the village level.

Distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only, and residents should call their mayor's office for more information, according to the Joint Information Center.

The distribution method will be a drive-thru or door-to-door delivery to provide easier access to food commodities for residents, while also minimizing traffic-related issues.

In Dededo, there will be a drive-thru at the Dededo Farmers' Market from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 4, according to JIC.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald's office said they expect to receive some 200 food bags from GDOE on Sept. 4. They will start distributing some 75 of them door-to-door, to the elderly and people with disabilities.

The other 125 will be distributed on Sept. 8, through a drive-thru at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office, the mayor's office said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said his office will help distribute some 220 food bags from GDOE on Sept. 9 at the Sinajana open-air gym.

At Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Mayor Rudy Paco said 300 bags of food items from GDOE will be distributed on Sept. 9 and 10.

Recipients will receive one bag of food commodities per household including egg noodles, elbow macaroni, cereal, instant milk, canned pears, peaches, beef stew and lentils.

Schedule through Sept. 10

According to mayors and a JIC press release, the food distribution schedule for the next two weeks is as follows: