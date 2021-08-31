Mayors gear up for thousands of All RISE program applicants

Mayors on Monday afternoon started making available thousands of All RISE application forms in preparation for the Sept. 1 formal opening of the application process, which would make available $800 each for pandemic-hit workers or $1,600 for joint tax filers.

"As of Monday, we have delivered applications throughout all the village stores, our churches and our office," Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said, adding that a minimum of 800 from his village are expected to apply.

From Yigo to Malesso, mayors have made available computers or work stations in anticipation of an influx of residents by Wednesday.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation sent out the forms to mayors' offices on Monday afternoon.

It also released a PDF version of the application form on myguamtax.com, along with instructions, a frequently asked questions section, and Form 8821, which authorizes DRT to access the applicant's tax information.

Eligible residents can submit the completed application at myguamtax.com, so mayors are making computers available for residents to use, mayors said.

"If you are going to apply for the All RISE program or child tax credit, it is recommended and highly encouraged that you create an online account at www.myguamtax.com," the Inalåhan mayor said in an announcement prior to the release of the application form.

Residents can also submit the forms in person at DRT or a DRT-designated location starting Wednesday.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the rollout of the application process was one of two reasons for the postponement of the MCOG's in-person meeting that day.

The other is the need for more time to prepare for a first virtual meeting among mayors instead of meeting in person at a time when COVID-19 cases have increased once again, he said.

"While government agencies are exempt from the social gathering limits, postponing the Sept. 1 meeting is a precautionary measure," Alig said. "We anticipate a Zoom meeting later on. Plus, postponing the meeting that day works well with the opening of the All RISE application."

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said many of the mayors felt they wanted to be at their offices to help residents on the opening of the All RISE application on Sept. 1.

In Sinajana, Hofmann said there are four work stations available to village residents who need help with their All RISE applications, starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"What to bring: Savings or checking account information for applicants who would like direct deposit transactions," the mayor's office stated in announcing its All RISE program help center at the Sinajana community center.

These are by appointment only, Hofmann said, and slots have been filling up.

Alig said mayors would like to help applicants as much as they can, but not necessarily fill out the residents' forms due to liability issues.

DRT also delivered the All RISE applications with Form 8821 to the Guam Public Library System and the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

For more information regarding the program, call the DRT Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Through Sept. 10, DRT's Call Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.