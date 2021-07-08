With guidance released on at least one needed document to apply for an upcoming pandemic aid program called All RISE, crowds of people are starting to gather at mayors' offices, seeking proof of village residency.

"Right now the lines are very long," Louise Rivera, mayor of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon, said at a Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday morning.

The All RISE program, as expanded by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero through executive order, offers $800 or $1,600 in direct financial aid to single and joint filers who make up to $40,000 or $80,000, respectively.

Lawmakers originally limited eligibility to private sector workers, non-filers and most retirees. Following the governor's order, local and federal government employees, and GovGuam retirees who are "double dipping" as active workers can now avail of the benefit, provided they meet the income caps set by law.

Late last week, the Department of Revenue and Taxation issued initial guidance for the program, advising residents who meet the requirements to "proceed with requesting for their Mayors Certificate of Residency."

Daily requests top 700

The number of people seeking the document may depend on the size of the particular village, but larger municipalities are already being inundated.

"Five hundred and eighty-eight just in Dededo yesterday. Some of you don't even have that number of residents," Melissa Savares, mayor of Dededo told her colleagues at the council meeting.

Savares said her office processed 728 requests Wednesday for residency verification specifically for the All RISE program, including 418 people who came in person. The mayor and her staff were still processing forms just before 7 p.m. that evening. Dozens of people were waiting outside to request a verification when The Guam Daily Post visited the site earlier in the day.

As a way to reduce the crowds, council members were hoping lease agreements and utility invoices would be acceptable alternatives to prove where a resident lives.

"There's other forms of verifications of residence. If they have power, water or Guam Solid Waste bill, it shows your service location," Savares said.

But by Wednesday afternoon, the DRT, through a media release, clarified that only a mayor's verification would be accepted. Copies of a previously issued verification will also be accepted by the department, including those submitted to the agency for programs it administers.

"DRT will also accept a copy of a Mayor's Verification for calendar year 2020 to application date if previously issued to another agency or household member, as long as the applicant(s) for the 'ALL RISE' program is listed as a member of the same household," DRT stated.

No official date has been announced for when residents can apply for the program. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, director of communications for the governor, said DRT may begin accepting applications around mid-August, or about a month after final federal rules for the latest aid package from Congress are released.