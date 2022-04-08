From Easter egg hunts to magic shows, the mayors of Guam are inviting their village constituents to participate in various Easter weekend activities.

Agana Heights

The Easter Drive-Thru Eggstravaganza will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office. The event is available for children ages 1 to 10 years old and is exclusive to Agana Heights residents.

Asan-Maina

The Easter Drive-Thru will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 16.

Barrigada

There will be treats available (while supplies last) for children ages 1 to 12 at 4 p.m. April 16 at the softball parking lot at Tiyan.

Hagåt

An Easter egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. April 16 at the baseball field. The Easter event, for children ages 1 to 10 years old and exclusive to the Hågat community, will provide snacks including nachos, cotton candy, shaved ice and hot dogs, to name a few.

Humåtak

The 2022 Easter event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be hosted by the Humåtak Mayor’s Office and Municipal Planning Council. For those attending, there will be prizes for Gold, Silver, and Most Eggs in 3 divisions. The divisions are age 0-4, 5-8, and 9-11. The traditional Easter Hat Competition for Most Natural, Most Beautiful, and Most Creative will take place and all are welcome to wear bunny ears to kick-start this year's Easter.

Mangilao

Easter egg treats will be available via a drive-thru April 16.

Piti

Children of Piti are invited to an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Piti playground park. There will be cotton candy and other treats and kids can also enjoy face painting and a magic show, as well as prizes.

Talo′fo′fo′

On April 16 an Easter egg hunt will be available from 10 a.m. to noon for children age 1-3, 4-7, and 8-10 at the Talo′fo′fo′ Police Koban next to the outdoor basketball court. Those who find the least eggs, most eggs, a silver, and a gold egg will be awarded for each age division. The event is exclusive to the community.

Yigo

The Easter Grab-n-Go will take place from 9 a.m. to noon April 16 at the Yigo Gym while supplies last. The event is exclusive to the community.

Yona

On April 13 there will be an Easter basket giveaway from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the open lot by the Buenas store.