Mayors and vice mayors have launched their "Gift of family" campaign, with the goal of finding at least 19 foster families by Christmas and helping hundreds of children needing a foster home.

Guam has nearly 500 foster children but there are only about 40 licensed foster homes.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, and Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado on Wednesday said the plan is for each of the 19 villages to identify at least two families, with the hope that at least one of them will commit to becoming a foster family.

In lieu of the annual Christmas Party, mayors and vice mayors will instead hold a drive-thru Christmas event in honor of, and to celebrate, foster families, tentatively set for Dec. 22 at the old carnival grounds at Tiyan.

Delgado described it as an event to "wrap a bow on our actual campaign from now until December."

Alig said the event won't be the end of the campaign, but rather, a major step to increasing foster families to help children in need.

To help with campaign the mayors approved a budget of up to $1,000.

"We aren't just looking for mom and dad but also single residents who are able to foster," Alig said.

He also said that in his village of Piti an 88-year-old woman continues to foster children.

"We feel that as mayors and vice mayors we know the pulse of our people and we know who's out there," he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf recommended that mayors be given information about the children in their own villages that need foster families, so the children don't have to be necessarily placed in foster families away from the village where they were born or grew up.

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue asked whether mayors would be provided demographics of the children needing foster families - their age brackets and possibly their ethnicity. Delgado said the mayors' council requested such data.

Basketball, UOG outreach

At the MCOG meeting, mayors and vice mayors also heard presentations from University of Guam Endowment Foundation Executive Director Katrina Perez, as well as Guam Elite Basketball's Dominic Sablan.

Perez sought mayors' assistance in reaching out to as many people as possible to support the UOG Endowment Foundation's 2021 Guam "G" is for Giving fundraising campaign for student scholarships especially during the pandemic.

Sablan asked mayors' help in spreading the word about his nonprofit group's Guam Village Basketball League.

The group said mayors can help them recruit children ages 6 to 10 to join the basketball league. There will be two divisions: One for kids 6 to 8 years old, and another for 9- to 10-year-olds.

The group, which received federal pandemic grants, said the games will be held when pandemic restrictions on sports are loosened up. Sablan said besides hosting the games, the group will also provide stipends to coaches for villages with no basketball programs.