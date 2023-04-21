Mayors learn their offices may have to manage senior centers

Village mayors were told that later this year they may have to start managing their respective senior centers in an attempt to assist the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

During the Mayors' Council of Guam monthly meeting Wednesday, Executive Director Angel Sablan announced that starting in October, the council as a whole will no longer be in charge of assisting the operations of senior centers and adult day care centers.

"It will go to your individual mayor's offices – you will be responsible for operating the senior centers and adult day care," Sablan said, adding that a memorandum of understanding between the mayors' offices and DPHSS was being drafted.

After the announcement, Sablan continued giving his executive director's report, but a motion to recess the meeting was made before he could finish.

During the recess, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the mayors' council, said he was "livid" and couldn't articulate how he felt about the announcement.

Sablan explained the decision to leave the senior centers in the care of the villages was due to Public Health's funding challenges.

Sablan was later continuing with his report when Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares expressed her own concerns. She said her village has two senior centers and she is worried about paying the staff, but also has concerns with Public Health as a whole.

"Department of Public Health continues to be the shortfall. They, since the very beginning – I believe that was 2007 when we took over the senior centers because they were not giving enough funding to nonprofit organizations that handled it," said Savares. "This director now of Department of Public Health was the administrator for the division of senior citizen centers, and this section just continues to fall apart under his leadership."

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera followed Savares, saying there should be separate meetings between the mayors who have senior centers and DPHSS.

"There's a lot of issues that we need to take care of in regards to this," said Rivera. Sablan responded that a meeting will be held.

Alig later explained his reaction to Sablan was because, although he knew there have been discussions on the change, he perceived from Sablan's report that it was already "set in stone."