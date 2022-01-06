After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual coronation of a Liberation Queen resumes for this year's 78th commemoration of Guam's Liberation Day, Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Atalig said Wednesday.

Guam will probably still not have its traditional Liberation Day parade, but the Liberation Queen contest can resume, he said.

Liberation memorials were held even at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but on a smaller scale and with limited crowds. In 2021, Guam was also treated to a drone light show in addition to a fireworks display that was absent in 2020.

Alig, mayor of Piti, said it's time for the mayors to start preparing for the 2022 Liberation Day events, in coordination with the governor's office. This year's standing committee is headed by Alig and MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At Wednesday's mayors' meeting, MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan also announced that five paydays' worth of COVID-19 differential pay, amounting to more than $190,000, has been paid out.

"We look forward to pay the remaining (amount)," he said.

This was from the $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds that Adelup released as part of the $17 million going to mayors and villages.