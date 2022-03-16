After multiple delays, the reopening of government-run senior citizen centers may finally proceed in May, more than two years since COVID-19 shut their doors down.

Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the mayors as a group would have to make the final decision, in consultation with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, during their special meeting on Thursday.

Alig said he'd recommend May 2 as the new target date to reopen.

"That way, all the centers will have been inspected and ready to welcome all the manamko, islandwide," Alig said.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said among the considerations is that there's at least a month's advance notice so that mayors can reasonably inform the manåmko’.

The Mangilao Senior Citizens Center, which is currently being used as a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment clinic, still needs inspection as soon as it's no longer used as a clinic, Alig said.

The Malesso senior citizens center also needs to pass inspection, Alig said.

But between now and a suggested May 2 reopening, Alig believes there's ample time to further prepare.

The senior centers have been allowed to reopen as early as July 2021 but unfinished repairs and maintenance, along with procurement issues and COVID-19 surges, have kept these centers from welcoming back senior citizens sooner.

After the delta surge, MCOG planned to reopen the senior centers on Oct. 1, 2021. But the retrofitting and compliance with health and safety guidelines weren't completed by then so it was pushed back to Jan. 10. The omicron surge prevented that from happening.