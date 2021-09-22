Mayors have started calling residents on the phone to encourage them to get tested for COVID-19 "with or without symptoms," as Guam continues to see more deaths, hospitalizations and infections propelled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

"Please get tested and know your status. That's what our campaign is about, to help save lives," Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said on Monday.

Long lines of vehicles on the old carnival grounds at Tiyan, where about 1,000 people get tested for COVID-19 almost daily, have also discouraged some people to get tested, so mayors are also letting their villagers know there are other places they can get tested.

Alig said the message should be clear that COVID-19 testing is "free for all residents with or without insurance."

"If our phone calls can save even one life, then we would have succeeded. We urge residents to know their status, get COVID tested, even without symptoms," Alig said in a statement hours later.

Mayors also launched a nearly 2-minute video campaign with the message, "Please get tested and know your status."

Mayors and their staff on Monday started making phone calls to their villagers to check on them, and urge them to get tested. They met last week with health officials and the governor's medical advisory team.

MCOG said the phone calls would only be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.

In recent weeks, COVID-19-related fatalities involved people who have been dead on arrival at the hospital or do not realize their loss of oxygen until the damage has been irreversible or significant. Some do not wake up from their sleep, health officials have said.

Alig and other mayors said residents can also get tested at certain private clinics and government health centers:

• American Medical Center: (671) 647-8262, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic: (671) 646-8881 Sunday to Friday. They are closed on Saturdays.

• TakeCare FHP Health Center: (671) 646-5825 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon.

• Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo: (671) 635-4418/7400

• Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan: (671) 685-7604/05/7518.

Alig said for those going to the Tier 2 private clinics, residents don't have to pay out of pocket if they have medical insurance because their insurance is supposed to cover any administrative or other fees associated with the COVID-19 testing. The test itself is free, Alig said.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services provides free testing on the old carnival grounds at Tiyan, Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

It's the busiest testing site, and Alig said mayors want to send out a clear message that Tiyan is not the only testing site.

More testing sites urged

Council Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said besides the phone calls, letters will also be sent out starting Tuesday with the names and numbers of Tier 2 clinics and the DPHSS hotlines for testing.

Hofmann said the governor's medical advisory team recommended that mayors' staff be trained for testing residents for COVID-19. As of Monday, there's no word when any such training could start.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said at this point, the testing sites remain the same.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas, earlier on Monday, said her staff members have so far gotten mixed results, including people not answering their phones.

"I get it if they don’t recognize the numbers. Some of them aren’t feeling sick. But so far so good," she said.

She said other mayors have expressed concerns with pockets in the village where people don’t have transportation.

"We’re trying to find ways to maybe ... having testing go back to different areas throughout the community, like the way we did it before,” she said.

Blas is referring to the start of the pandemic when DPHSS held testing at community centers and gymnasiums around the island. Today, outside of Tiyan, the only other government places to get tested are the regional community health centers and only during limited days and hours.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera, MCOG secretary, said there's a script that mayors and staff follow when calling residents to encourage them to get tested.

On day one, 17 Tamuning residents confirmed they will soon get tested, especially because they were informed of a family member or co-worker who already tested positive for COVID-19, Rivera said.

"Others claimed they're too busy and worried about long lines. We also got replies of no symptoms, so 'no worry,'" Rivera said.