Mayors: More funds needed to remove junk cars

Guam's 19 villages are now vying for a limited number of haulers to start removing 20 to 200 abandoned vehicles, depending on the village size, after mayors received their first purchase orders of the fiscal year using recycling funds.

Dededo and Yigo, the biggest villages, will each be able to remove 200 abandoned vehicles, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said Monday.

That's $50,000 each in total purchase orders for the two northern villages, including haulers and transporters, as well as the recycling facilities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said her village can dispose of 200 vehicles using two haulers.

The smallest villages, including Hagåtña, will be able to remove 20 abandoned vehicles each, Sablan said. That's a total of $5,000 in purchase orders.

Sablan said $368,750 in total purchase orders have gone out to mayors for processing or recycling, and another $229,000 for the haulers and transporters of abandoned vehicles.

Mayors also received purchase orders totaling $105,000 for the removal of white goods, Sablan said.

"I explained to the mayors that because we are so delayed this time around – we were supposed to start back in October, and now we're starting in the second quarter (of fiscal year 2022) – I don't want to have a situation where, come fourth quarter, we have a lot of money left because we didn't start the (removal) program early," Sablan said.

Not enough

But even before actual hauling can begin, the available funds already are spoken for in some villages that have long lists of abandoned vehicles not picked up last year because of funding shortages.

Yigo Mayor Anthony Sanchez said the northern village has more than 200 abandoned vehicles and most of them have long been slated for removal, so only a few new requests can be accommodated for this new round of purchase orders.

In Mangilao, Mayor Allan Ungacta said he is likely to request more funding if there are any leftover funds months from now because there are more than 100 abandoned vehicles in his village that need to be removed.

"We can remove 100 cars based on the $40,000 purchase orders we got both for the hauling company and the recycling company, but we hope to get more funding because there's a lot more cars in the village than what's funded for removal," he said.

Sinajana's $24,000 in total purchase orders will be able to remove and process 50 abandoned vehicles, Mayor Robert Hofmann said.

Piti expects to be able to remove 50 abandoned vehicles with $24,000 total purchase orders, said Piti Mayor Jesse Alig.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said the southern village will be able to remove 75 abandoned vehicles, using $33,750 in total purchase orders, "but can possibly get more based on my need," he added.

Each village gets two separate purchase orders: The first is $150 or $200 to haul and transport the vehicle - $200 for southern villages. The second purchase order is $250 for the recycling facility that will accept each hauled vehicle.

Recycling revolving fund

The money that mayors use to rid their villages of abandoned vehicles comes from a portion of fees that motorists pay every time they renew their vehicle registration.

Those fees are collected in what's called the recycling revolving fund, which the Guam Environmental Protection Agency oversees and administers.

This year, mayors expect $1.5 million from the fund, of which about $850,000 has been released.

Each year, the Guam EPA and the mayors' council enter into an agreement on the use and distribution of these recycling funds. Mayors have hoped to start removals at the beginning of each fiscal year in October, but there have been delays in the release of funds and purchase orders in recent years, caused by, among other things, delays in submission of invoices from the prior year and the prolonged review of the agreement by different agencies.

Besides abandoned vehicles and white goods, there will be purchase orders that MCOG will release to villages for green waste and other recyclables.

For this fiscal year, villages will have more funding for their programs, services and operations because of the $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allocated for villages. Some $8 million is in the initial release.