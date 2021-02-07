Mayors: No blanket support for delegate's recommended nominees sent to Biden

Guam mayors voted down a motion to pass a resolution expressing endorsement of Del. Michael San Nicolas' recommended nominees to the Biden-Harris administration as it picks Cabinet members and advisers.

The vote was 17 to 1.

Only Talofofo Mayor Vicente Taitague, who made the motion, voted in support of a blanket endorsement of seven individuals San Nicolas submitted.

Eight other mayors and vice mayors were absent during the vote at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday.

On Friday, MCOG President Jesse Alig wrote a one-page letter to San Nicolas, notifying him of the Wednesday vote.

"However, the motion failed and therefore, we are unable to transmit a resolution as you have requested," Alig wrote.

Alig, mayor of Piti, said despite the result of the voting, he encouraged each mayor and vice mayor to submit letters of support if they so desire.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald at the meeting, seconded Taitague's motion to pass a resolution of blanket endorsement.

However, McDonald initially asked that should the mayors' council decide to adopt a resolution, that former Sen. James V. Espaldon's name be removed from the resolution.

San Nicolas asked the Biden administration to consider nominating Espaldon as U.S. ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

McDonald said it would be "embarrassing" for mayors to support the recommendation to nominate Espaldon when there is a "case" filed against Espaldon.

But there's no case filed against Espaldon.

The Guam Legislature in 2017, however, investigated him for an ethics complaint filed by a lawmaker on Saipan, alleging Espaldon was involved in a failed government contract in the Northern Marianas.

Senators later shelved the resolution recommending that Espaldon be censured and stripped of his leadership position for the rest of his legislative term. Espaldon, an attorney, finished his term and did not seek reelection.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, meanwhile, said not everyone on San Nicolas' list is a resident of Guam and is therefore not from any of the 19 villages that the mayors represent.

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf and Alig echoed Savares' concern.

San Nicolas wrote a Jan. 14 letter to the council, requesting mayors' support with a formal resolution of endorsement for his recommended nominees, and asked that such resolution be adopted prior to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Alig said he received the letter days after the delegate's recommended date for the resolution. But as MCOG president, Alig said he wanted to bring the matter for all mayors to decide during the Wednesday meeting.

San Nicolas recommended the following individuals for nomination by the Biden-Harris administration: