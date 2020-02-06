Mayors OK staffers' raises

The Mayors' Council of Guam voted to raise the pay of mayoral employees, including maintenance people, administrative assistants and clerks. The raises will take effect in March.

The adjustments were included in the fiscal 2020 budget act and essentially represent a one-step increment for employees, according to council Executive Director Angel Sablan.

"We would have tried to start since the budget was approved but as you know, we've used some of our personnel funds for paying overtime for the storms ... so in order for us to keep a balance of our budget we had to adjust the implementation date," Sablan said.

The increment represents up to a $1 increase in the workers' hourly wage, affecting about 200 employees and totaling about $100,000. The average mayoral employee pay appears to be around $23,000 per year without benefits, and more than $30,000 with benefits. This is the first increase for these workers in many, many years, according to Sablan.

"Some workers have been, maybe in the Agana Mayor's Office, some workers have been there 20 years. They have the same salary as when they started,” he said. “As you know, all our employees are unclassified, so they're not eligible for annual increments.”

Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said the frustration with mayors is their staff's pay designation, which follows the pay schedule from the Department of Administration. He asked how the mayors could deviate from that since their staff is unclassified and don't get increments.

"That's ultimately the reason why we, as mayors trying to take care of our people, are frustrated, because we can't adjust our staff salaries," Gogue said. "Because, ultimately, if they're not performing, we can let them go."

Sablan said the advice from the Legislature was to insert the desired payroll in the annual budget. Mayors have been asking for adjustments every year but fiscal 2020 was the only time the Legislature approved the appropriation, he added.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said mayors and their staff play a larger role in the community beyond official titles. They provide civic services, help with private-sector businesses when they have events, maintain sister-city relationships, work in nonprofit civic boards, hold annual fiestas and other events, help schools and with disaster recovery, respond to domestic violence, organize cleanup and litter control, and offer myriad other services not specified in law.

He often reads a list of the services the mayors’ offices provide to students when he visits schools during career days.

"When I give these talks, it really opens the kids' eyes,” Hofmann said. “And I really encourage them to participate in government. I wish these are things we didn't have to do, but because of our traditions, because of culture, we do these things. No other place. ... You will not see (former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg) direct traffic for a funeral," Hofmann said.