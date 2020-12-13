Mayors and vice mayors will have a simple "swear-in-and-go" inauguration ceremony Jan. 4, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If schools were able to conduct successful graduate-and-go or drive-thru graduation ceremonies in the midst of the pandemic, then mayors should also be able to hold a safe and orderly inauguration event, according to the mayors.

"It's going to be a subdued, simple and dignified ceremony," said Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann.

The mayors and vice mayors' inauguration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 in front of the Guam Museum in Hagåtña, as voted on by mayors during their Wednesday meeting.

Based on the mayors' vote, each mayor will have only one guest who will hold the Bible for them as they take the oath of office.

Each mayor will be called to the front to take his or her oath with their guest, and can then leave the ceremony grounds.

This will prevent a gathering, in compliance with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, mayors said.

The mayors are also working on recording the event so the general public can witness the inauguration in the comfort of their homes.

Chief Justice Philip Carbullido will administer the oath of office, and Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes will lead the prayers, mayors said.

The mayors also canceled this year's Christmas party because of social gathering restrictions.

When the council meets for the first time after the inauguration, they will elect a new set of officers, to include the president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.