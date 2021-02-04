Mayors on Wednesday scrapped a plan to charge grieving families that request escort service for funeral processions to churches and burial sites. They also announced the start of a series of stray dog roundups today in Santa Rita.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico said liability issues on the part of mayors' offices and the added costs to residents, which could reach $500 to $800, are the major reasons for recommending against the funeral escort fee plan.

Susuico's committee was tasked to come up with a Mayors' Council of Guam funeral escort policy.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, the mayor of Piti, said the funeral escort fee plan is essentially rejected, and it will be up to each mayor to provide the service if requested.

Funeral escort service is currently provided by mayors' offices free of charge to their constituents.

The idea of charging for this service came up last year when mayors faced a budget cut. The fees were to help cover mayors' office costs for vehicle maintenance and fuel.

After a meeting with Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio on Tuesday, Susuico's committee made the recommendation not to pursue the plan. There's also pushback from a number of mayors and members of the public.

Stray dog roundup

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, who chairs the MCOG's stray animal roundup committee, also announced the start of a series of stray dog roundups, starting with Santa Rita today.

Spare dog traps from other villages will be brought to Santa Rita and every stray dog caught will be brought to the Guam Animals In Need shelter in Yigo.

Varying estimates put the number of stray animals on Guam from 25,000 to 60,000, and residents have come to rely on mayors to control the stray population.

Mayors have also teamed up with the Department of Agriculture to start registering pets and microchipping them at the same time, to help distinguish them from strays that could get caught during roundups.

The pet registration form can be downloaded from the Department of Agriculture website, at doag.guam.gov/resource and sent to quarantine@doag.guam.gov.

It can also be picked up and dropped off at the Agriculture Animal Health/Control Section or at mayors' offices.

Paco said the next stray dog roundup will be held in Tamuning sometime in March. As to the village sequence, Paco said it depends on each mayor's willingness.