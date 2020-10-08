There could be furloughs and reduced work hours at mayors' offices by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 unless they start controlling costs now in the face of a 10% budget cut compared to 2020, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said Wednesday.

"Do we sink and drown or do we float and swim?" Sablan asked mayors.

Sablan cited several steps mayors can take now to survive a reduced 2021 budget, from "reconsidering" providing funeral escorts to the use of private contractors for grass cutting on secondary roads and the use of cell phones under government contract.

In the next 30 days, the mayors' council will shift to paperless requisition and procurement processes and do away with printing documents.

Sablan said the mayors' council will also revise its long-delayed user fee proposal to defray the costs of maintaining recreational facilities and equipment.

Initial proposals included having mayors charge a fee for a mayor's residency verification and the use of community facilities.

"So just be very aware of the reduction of our funds in personnel and operations. We need an infusion of funds by the fourth quarter of next year," Sablan told mayors.

The mayors' council requested a $12.18 million budget for 2021, and ended up getting a $9.27 million appropriation for Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.

Compared to fiscal 2020's appropriation of $10.263 million, the 2021 budget "equates to a 10% reduction," Sablan said.

'Be resourceful'

Sablan called on the mayors and vice mayors to be resourceful and to start cutting costs now, to avoid severe measures such as furloughs or a four-day workweek toward the end of the fiscal year.

"To sink and drown is not an option. We will float and swim and we will survive. However, we need to collectively prepare ourselves," he said.

At the meeting, Sablan went through each 2021 budget item, comparing them to the 2020 level.

Mayors got a 68% cut in street maintenance and beautification funding, which they use for operations and fuel.

They also got a 35% cut in islandwide village beautification project funds, a 4% cut in limited gaming funds, and a 10% cut in public safety and social education program funding.

Consider donating $50 instead of $500

Sablan asked mayors to reduce power and water use, and to reconsider the use of government funds for humanitarian aid.

"Every office should consider using their non-appropriated funds for this purpose," he said. "There's no requirement that you need to give $500 or $300. You can give $100 or $50."

Mayors, vice mayors and even himself, Sablan said, can opt to put gas in their official use vehicle with their personal money.

At the meeting, some mayors shared cost-cutting measures they're already implementing or plan on putting in place.

Sablan said the mayors' council will seek to amend a law to mandate a zoning request fee to be paid to the non-appropriated funds of the village being impacted by a zone change.

"We will search grants.gov and apply for any and all grants that may be beneficial to all the villages," he said.

Some of the mayors' programs have been affected by the decrease in cash flowing into the Tourist Attraction Fund. Hotel occupancy tax collections are the source of TAF funding, and with tourism remaining at a standstill, the fund has taken a hit.