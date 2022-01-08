Mayors squabbled Friday over the distribution of $892,129 in newly realized federal funds to cover a prior budget shortfall. The final vote resulted in each of the 19 villages getting an equal amount of $46,954.15, regardless of whether the village is as big as Dededo or as small as Humåtak.

The vote was split almost evenly, at 12-11.

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz, Yigo Vice Mayor Loreto Leones and Talo'fo'fo' Mayor Vicente Taitague were absent from the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting and therefore did not vote.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Twelve mayors voted for equal funding among all villages.

They are the mayors of Agana Heights, Asan-Maina, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Hågat, Humåtak, Inalåhan, Malesso', Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Yona. The Hågat vice mayor also voted for option 2, or equal funding. The votes represent most of the small villages.

The remaining 11 mayors and vice mayors voted for a prorated distribution of funding that would take into consideration the population size, number of households and number of residents on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, as well as road mileage.

The 11 votes came from the Barrigada mayor and vice mayor, Dededo mayor and vice mayor, Mangilao mayor and vice mayor, Sinajana mayor and vice mayor, Tamuning mayor and vice mayor, and the Yigo mayor.

Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf was the most vocal among mayors calling for an equal distribution of funds.

Before the vote, he raised the concern that the biggest villages with a mayor and a vice mayor would have two votes, to the detriment of the smaller villages.

The Malesso' mayor also said, while others see the equal distribution as hurting the bigger villages, he said smaller villages also are affected.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander. That's my point," he said.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, shared data that he offered for consideration by the mayors when deciding the distribution of funds.

Dededo, for example, has the largest population of 44,908, based on the 2020 census, with 13,828 residents on SNAP. Dededo also has 189.29 miles of road, based on 2006 data.

Malesso', which has a population of 1,641, of whom 586 are receiving SNAP benefits, and with 9.41 miles of roads, would get the same amount as the big villages of Dededo, Yigo or Barrigada.

Humåtak, which has the smallest population of 647, with 312 on SNAP and 5.97 miles of roads, along with other small villages, gets the same amount as the bigger villages, based on the result of the voting.

"It’s how democracy works," Hofmann said of the result. "I understand everyone’s need for resources, we get and fight for what we can but at the day's end - population, road inventory, the amount of homes, the number of low-moderate income families should be taken into account and that is not what happened here with today's vote. Not all villages are equal," Hofmann said.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said MCOG should have followed the law with road inventory. But even that has not been updated, she said.

"And we should have done (it) in face and be present to vote," she said.

The MCOG voting process, which lasted about an hour, came after an executive session Wednesday, followed by a full day of review of the options.

The $46,954.15 that each village received will be in addition to each village's fiscal 2022 budget for village operations and maintenance, beautification and safety programs.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said MCOG raised the fiscal 2021 budget shortfall of $892,129 in April 2021, long before the 2022 budget law was passed. The governor told mayors around that time that her administration would address this budget shortfall.

So when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced recently that she is allocating more than $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds for mayors and villages, the $892,129 shortfall was covered, Sablan said.

That's the amount the mayors and vice mayors voted on.

Some mayors said it's unexpected money.

Of the $17 million-plus in ARP funds for villages, some $8 million is the initial release, which also includes pumping more money into the removal of abandoned vehicles and other recyclables, and the purchase of heavy equipment and heavy-duty pickup trucks.