Mayors on Friday squabbled over the distribution of $892,129 in newly realized federal funds to cover a prior budget shortfall and the final vote ended up with 19 villages getting an equal amount of $46,954.15 each, regardless if the village is as big as Dededo or as small as Humåtak.

The vote was nearly split, at 12-11.

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz, Yigo Vice Mayor Loreto Leones and Talo'fo'fo Mayor Vicente Taitague were absent from the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting and therefore weren't able to vote.

Twelve mayors voted for equal funding among all villages, which was option 2.

They are the mayors of Agana Heights, Asan-Maina, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Hågat, Humåtak, Inalåhan, Malesso, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai and Yona. The Hågat vice mayor also voted for option 2. They represent most of the small villages.

The remaining 11 mayors and vice mayors opted for option 1, or the prorated distribution of funding that takes into consideration the population size, number of households and number of residents on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as well as road mileage.

The 11 votes came from the Barrigada mayor and vice mayor, Dededo mayor and vice mayor, Mangilao mayor and vice mayor, Sinajana mayor and vice mayor, Tamuning mayor and vice mayor, and the Yigo mayor.

Malesso Mayor Ernest Chargualaf was the most vocal among mayors wanting equal distribution of funds regardless of village size and population.

Before the voting, he raised the concern that the biggest villages with a mayor and a vice mayor would have two votes, to the detriment of the small villages.

The Malesso mayor also said while others see option 2, or the equal amount distribution, as hurting the bigger villages, he said smaller villages also are affected.

"What's good for the goose is good for the gander. That's my point," he said.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, shared data that he offered the mayors to ponder on when deciding the distribution of funds.

Dededo, for example, has the largest population of 44,908 based on the 2020 Census, with 13,828 on SNAP. Dededo also has 189.29 miles of road based on 2006 data.

Malesso, which has a population of 1,641 of which 586 are under SNAP and with 9.41 miles of roads, also gets the same amount as that of the big villages of Dededo, Yigo or Barrigada.

Humåtak, which has the smallest population of 647 with 312 on SNAP and 5.97 miles of roads, along with other small villages, gets the same amount as the bigger villages, based on the result of the voting.

"It’s how democracy works," Hofmann said of the voting result. "I understand everyone’s need for resources, we get and fight for what we can but at the day's end -- population, road inventory, the amount of homes, the number of low-moderate income families should be taken into account and that is not what happened here with today's vote. Not all villages are equal," Hofmann said.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said MCOG should have followed the law with road inventory. But even that is not updated, she said.

"And we should have done (it) in face and be present to vote," she said.

The MCOG voting process, which lasted about an hour, came after an executive session on Wednesday followed by a full day of review of the three options.

The $46,954.15 that each village got will be in addition to each village's fiscal 2022 budget for village operations and maintenance, beautification and safety programs.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said MCOG raised the fiscal 2021 budget shortfall of $892,129 2021 in April 2021, long before the 2022 budget law was passed. The governor told mayors around the time that her administration will address this budget shortfall.

So when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced recently that she's allocating $17 million-plus in American Rescue Plan funds for mayors and villages, the $892,129 shortfall has been covered, Sablan said.

That's the amount that the mayors and vice mayors voted on.

Some mayors said it's unexpected money.

Of the $17 million-plus in ARP funds for villages, some $8 million is the initial release, which also includes pumping more money into removal of abandoned vehicles and other recyclables, and the purchase of heavy equipment and heavy-duty pickup.