Mayors staff train for traffic control

TRAINING: The Mayors' Council of Guam coordinated a “Traffic Direction” training session with the Guam Police Department on Tuesday, June 8. According to Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti and president of the MCOG, about 90 staff from various offices signed up for the session, which took place in Tamuning. Alig said the training was important to provide because the community calls on the mayors to assist with traffic control and funeral escorts. Courtesy of Piti Mayor's Office.