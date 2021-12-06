Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration have committed to releasing federal funds to the Mayors' Council of Guam, with the money coming from parts of a congressional COVID-19 relief package meant for smaller governments within states and territories.

Last week, Del. Michael San Nicolas held a press conference and aired concerns over some $50 million earmarked for Guam in the American Rescue Plan that is supposed to go to municipal levels of local government including counties and cities.

Because Guam does not have any counties governed by elected officials, following the "spirit" of the federal law would mean remitting more than $30 million in county funding and $17 million meant for "nonentitlement units" to the MCOG, instead of being spent by the governor's office, San Nicolas said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While the full $50 million subsidy isn't what mayors will receive, Adelup has been working with the council to deposit about $17 million for them to use.

The coordination began a few months ago, Angel Sablan, executive director of the MCOG, told The Guam Daily Post.

"We're working on what we can use this money for because it's not just 'What's your wish list?' So we've already come up with a list of what we need to work on in the village side," Sablan said. "Do we put up more recreation fields? Do we fix our community center? Do we fix our senior center? Do we have more after-school programs and things like that? That will be decided by the mayors themselves and their (municipal planning councils)."

Individual allocations are still being worked out, but Sablan said it is likely that each of the 19 villages will get a minimum amount to spend, plus an additional sum based on population size.

Important staff training is another pending item Sablan is looking to complete before receiving any of the federal funds.

"The Department of Administration wants us to make sure that we get all the administrative assistants from each of the villages to come to an orientation program so they know what the requirements are. (DOA) knows best what the reporting requirements are for us. Because it's federal funds, if we don't do it right, they can also easily cut it off," he said.

Village improvements

More than $30 million meant for county governments will remain with the administration, but Sablan told the Post the governor's team has explained to council members how those funds also will improve neighborhoods.

"It's not going to be spent for some of the other stuff. (The governor) is going to spend it where villages and residents are going to benefit from it – if it's fixing the secondary roads, if it's putting more asphalt for potholes, if it's getting more streetlights toward the dark areas, building more bus drops. These are the kind of things she told us will be funded with the $30 million. The money may be indirectly given to us, but it still directly affects the residents of the villages," Sablan said.

He thanked the delegate for continuing to advocate for island mayors, crediting him for securing the funds the MCOG is now expecting to receive.

"The congressman's efforts kept me on top of this, and it lit a fire under the governor's office to make sure that the money would go where it's supposed to go. So we appreciate him as well. But it's not like we didn't know anything about this," he said. "We just didn't want to make an announcement on our own because this money is not coming from us, it's coming from the governor's office. So, out of respect for them, we just wanted to wait for them to make sure that when it's time, for them to say, 'Mayors' Council, this is what you're getting and it's coming from there.'"