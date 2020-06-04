Mayors vent frustrations, discuss COVID-19 funds

Mayors on Wednesday vented their frustration with ongoing talks about double pay that exclude unclassified employees, as well as the delayed release of vehicle registration funds to remove junk cars, stray dogs and the still-growing problem of homelessness.

They talked about the need to fix the "book-and-release" system of justice, as well as the lack of enforcement of laws on regional migrants.

It was the first time that all mayors and most vice mayors convened since the public health state of emergency was declared in mid-March.

Yona Mayor-elect Bill Quenga also was there as an observer, until the Guam Election Commission certifies the results of the May 30 Yona special mayoral election.

The mayors met at the Dededo Senior Center, with its ample space for social distancing, instead of the regular meeting place at the cramped mayors' council office in Hagåtña.

At the question-and-answer session with the media, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said the council had asked for some $1 million to cover pandemic-related expenses and compensation.

Documents show that the request was for at least $1.334 million.

Of that amount, some $999,600 is expected to be covered in the Department of Public Health and Social Services' emergency funding, Sablan later said.

The rest is for putting sneeze guards and retrofitting mayor's offices, buying masks and other personal protective equipment, and fuel costs related to food distribution, among other things.

Sablan said they have not yet received these funds.

'We have never stopped working'

In an impassioned speech, council President and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, mayors and their staff "have not stopped working."

They have been picking up food for the elderly and school meals for children, and even helping with refilling medications for those who don't have anyone to turn to, she said.

"But none of us has ever asked whether we're getting 10% or 15%. We have never stopped working," she said. "We're not going to wait until COVID is done to cut the grass or pick up the trash or pick up a dead dog."

A handful of bills at the Legislature seek to provide double pay and differential pay for GovGuam employees who worked during the shutdown, and Sablan asked senators to include unclassified employees such as mayors' staff in the hybrid bill.

Mayors are also pushing for the passage of a bill giving GovGuam employees and retirees the right to choose their health insurance carrier.

Some mayors shared their challenges of continuing to provide services for their constituents during the pandemic.

Overall, they believe the government did what it could given its limited resources and that no one could have prepared fully for such a pandemic.

Other issues

Homelessness, they said, has increased. Not because landlords evicted them during the pandemic, but because their own families forced them to leave their home.

Mayors also said they still are not turning on the lights at basketball courts and other public facilities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and until Guam enters Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4, or PCOR 4.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco and others suggested a special meeting to discuss the migration of citizens from the Freely Associated States to Guam with representatives from Adelup and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The concern is about Guam not being part of the renegotiation of the compact, and whether there's a way to enforce a mandatory screening of regional migrants' purpose of coming to Guam, whether it be for work, education or medical care.

Mayors also were frustrated with the delayed release of the recycling revolving fund that will be used to remove junk cars and other types of trash, less than four months before the end of the fiscal year.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the draft memorandum of agreement. This new agreement is anticipated to make available $470,000, or less, and not the more than $1 million that mayors had initially expected.