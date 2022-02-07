Some mayors took time out of a council meeting Wednesday to air concerns with Open Government Law requirements as it relates to their municipal planning council meetings or community planning activities, and as costs to comply with the law eat away at other priorities.

A frustrated Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said that she had spent $264 out of non-appropriated funds to advertise an MPC meeting for next week, money that she said could otherwise be used to assist her residents.

"This is an unfunded mandate that the Legislature requires for us to do. They didn't give us money for this ... I stressed out for a week just trying to get this thing together. I don't think the Legislature stresses out, they have staff to stress out for them," Savares said at Wednesday's Mayors' Council of Guam meeting.

The mayors were discussing Public Law 36-34, which was enacted in June 2021. This update to the Open Government Law requires that agency meetings be live broadcasted. It also mandates that meeting notices contain agenda items with enough detail "to put the public on notice as to what is to be discussed." Any action taken at a meeting would be void if the agenda publication or broadcasting requirements were not met.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said he will be writing a letter to the attorney general to clarify the application of the law, but it appears it does apply to village MPC meetings.

"The governor ... she clearly made it to the Legislature that this is an unfunded mandate," Sablan said Wednesday. "And even making sure that these are all live-streamed, many of the offices don't even have the equipment, the internet to do all this stuff. But it's law. Unfortunately it's law. We just have to comply with it."

Funding to help mayors comply with the law will be placed in the budget for next fiscal year, Sablan added. In the meantime, mayors will have to "dig somewhere" in their funding, he said.

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue said for him, the issue boils down to dollars and cents.

"If we take a look at what Mayor Savares had indicated about having to pay $264 ... just one year of her expenses comes out to $3,168," Gogue said.

While that may not be as impactful to a large village like Dededo with a typically larger budget, it can hurt smaller villages, Gogue added.

"This year, (Chalan Pago-Ordot's) operational budget was roughly $36,000. That's almost 10% of the budget we were appropriated this year just to advertise ... And I don't have the infrastructure to do this. I do not have the cameras and computers," Gogue said.

"And instead of giving us the moneys to address this, (the Legislature) cut our budget. This year and last year they cut our budget. And we're already sacrificing repairs to our roads, road maintenance, repairs to our equipment, etc. What more do they want from us?" Gogue said, adding further that forcing mayors to spend money that could be better used on direct support for constituents was "outright sinful."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann asked how much further down in their activities - planning an Easter egg hunt, for example - will the Open Government Law requirements apply.

"I just don't see people willing to step up to do any of this stuff anymore," he said.

Sablan was asked by Piti Mayor and MCOG President Jesse Alig to include that aspect in his inquiry to the AG.