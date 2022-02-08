The Mayors' Council of Guam voted against supporting a bill intended to facilitate the installation of security cameras in public areas over uncertainty with specifics of the proposal.

Bill 234-36 would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to the cost of purchasing and installing video security cameras, up to a cap of $1 million over five years and no more than $200,000 in credits authorized each year.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. James Moylan and co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Joe San Agustin.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, during the MCOG meeting Wednesday, said he didn't feel comfortable publicly supporting the bill without having their questions answered.

"The main points that we asked (Moylan's office) of this was the cost, the bandwidth ... It's a wonderful idea but there's a lot of logistics that need to happen for this. Who will monitor the cameras, who's going to be paying? And especially the bandwidth part of it, that's the most expensive part of this ... I don't feel we are in a position to publicly support this," Hofmann said.

Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, a historic landmark in Humåtak, had been vandalized in December with graffiti, which the governor criticized as an act of disrespect to the island's history.

Following news of the vandalism, Moylan had stated that Bill 234 could help capture people responsible for such acts, as well as other crimes.

"While the deterrence of crimes such as littering and vandalism are one of the main objectives of the legislation, having cameras in public areas, such as the Fort Soledad, could also greatly help in capturing those responsible for vandalizing historical sites and monuments," Moylan stated at the time.

On Wednesday, Hoffman noted that a suggestion was to see if stricter penalties could be imposed on people who damage historical sites, and he would repeat that he is not comfortable supporting Bill 234 at this time.

Other mayors, such as Jessy Gogue of Chalan Pago-Ordot, concurred with Hofmann's concerns.

Piti Mayor and MCOG President Jesse L.G. Alig said the mayors were not against the intent of the bill but could not lend support with questions still lingering. Hofmann stated that Moylan's office is supposed to provide more information. And if the bill is redone and mayors are granted more details, the MCOG could revisit the measure, he added.

"Kudos to Sen. Moylan for taking a proactive side to this, but it is incomplete and let's figure out the rest of it," Hofmann said.

Moylan said said he will speak to Alig about the decision.

"I still believe the measure would help with a number of village related concerns such as littering and vandalism. But I am certainly open to the mayors recommendations," the senator added.

