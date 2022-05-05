A motion of the Mayors' Council of Guam to formally endorse, as a government agency, a new anti-abortion bill has failed to meet the minimum 16 votes needed to pass.

Of the mayors and vice mayors present at the Wednesday meeting, 11 voted in favor while one voted against endorsing the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, or Bill 291-36.

Six other mayors and one vice mayor at the meeting abstained from voting, while another seven were absent.

The vote came after attorney Peter Sgro personally asked the mayors to not only have MCOG's name added to a print advertisement in support of the Guam Heartbeat Act, but also for MCOG to adopt a resolution in support of the bill.

That resolution would have been presented during the Legislature's public hearing on the bill Friday, which is a continuation of the hearing Wednesday night.

Sgro made a presentation to the mayors about the Guam Heartbeat Act, which he drafted and is patterned after a Texas law. The local bill seeks to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is at about five to six weeks gestation - before most women are aware they are pregnant.

Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue, who voted against the motion, pointed out that his main concern is having MCOG as a government entity endorse the bill rather than staying neutral, considering that the community is divided on the issue.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco echoed Gogue's concerns. Paco abstained from voting, however.

Sgro, in response, said the Bureau of Women's Affairs, a government office, issued a statement on official BWA letterhead opposing the bill.

The 11 mayors and vice mayors who voted to endorse the Guam Heartbeat Act were: MCOG President and Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, Santa Rita-Sumai Mayor Dale Alvarez, Barrigada Vice Mayor Jesse Bautista, Barrigada Mayor June Blas, Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz, Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, Talo'fo'fo' Mayor Vicente Taitague and Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Vice Mayor Albert Toves.

Those who abstained from voting on the motion were: Dededo Vice Mayor Peter John Benavente, Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf, MTM Mayor Paco, Yona Mayor Bill Quenga, Humåtak Mayor Johnny Quinata, Asan-Maina Mayor Frankie Salas and Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico.

Controversial legislation

Five lawmakers introduced the anti-abortion bill in early April. Guam People for Choice and others are lobbying against the bill, saying that having no exception for rape or incest is disturbing, considering Guam has one of the highest rates of sexual assault and rape in the nation.

Sgro told the mayors Wednesday that no court has struck down the now-eight-month-old Texas Heartbeat Act, on which the Guam bill is based, despite more than 22 legal challenges to it.

This also comes on the heels of reports of a leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, which appears poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion.

Like the Texas law its based on, Guam's Bill 291 would grant enforcement authority exclusively to private citizens by allowing them to sue anyone facilitating an abortion for at least $10,000. This means government officials, including the Office of the Attorney General, cannot enforce provisions of the bill.

While no civil action can be brought against a woman who proceeds with an abortion, those who perform or induce the abortion or who intend to perform or induce an abortion, or anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion can be sued, under the bill.

The only exemption under the bill is if the abortion is medically necessary to save the woman's life, or if her health would be severely impaired by proceeding with the pregnancy. There is no exception for pregnancies resulting from sexual assault or incest.

Siren sites

At the start of the meeting, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense Advisor Samantha Brennan asked mayors for help in maintaining the areas immediately surrounding stationary and mobile All Hazards Alert Warning System, or AHAWS, sirens in the villages.

Brennan said the agency's requests for help from mayors include grass trimming and removal of small trees, shrubs and vegetation that grow around the units and under the mobile unit "at least once a month."

"As everybody is, we are all short-staffed," she said. "Our request here is to reach out to the mayors and vice mayors of the villages, and hopeful that you'll be able to accommodate our request, while your staff is out attending to your villages, that they would be able to also look out at our sirens and help us to maintain it so that the sirens are able to function accordingly."