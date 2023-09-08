With residents continuing to throw trash along the road even after a one-time typhoon debris sweep is completed in their area, mayors want another round of curbside debris collection.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been moving through villages all around the island to get rid of debris from Typhoon Mawar. It's been slowed down by improperly sorted debris and the dumping of goods that are ineligible for pickup.

During a Mayors' Council of Guam meeting this week, several mayors said they had concerns about trash piles being replenished by residents who were either confused about the debris removal process or didn't care about the rules.

Army Corps separation teams sort through curbside trash and collection teams pick the trash up – and then more trash appears, said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta.

“They came and picked up white goods and it’s never-ending because after they left that place (residents) brought the white goods out again,” Ungacta said.

He wanted to know whether there would be any support for dealing with leftover trash once an area was cleared.

“At the end of the day, who’s it going to be? I mean, I know it’s going to be the mayors,” Ungacta said.

According to Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, mayors will end up having to pay for any leftover debris removal through their regular vehicle and trash pickup money in the Recycling Revolving Fund.

Village car and trash removal is an annual headache for council members, who often complain about funding constraints and a lack of contractors willing to collect trash in each village.

Mayor Dale Alvarez, whose village of Sånta Rita-Sumai was one of the first to be swept by the Army Corps of Engineers, said this week that he’s having trouble getting his own purchase orders in to get rid of tires, white goods and cars.

Better information

Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista suggested that more information had to be distributed to village residents about when debris collection was finished in their area.

“Even though they go to each village, everybody still assumes that they could still put it out,” Bautista said.

Once adequate information was sent out, Bautista said, mayors should be communicating with their community to identify any illegal dumpers, write them up and report them to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera suggested mayors request that another sweep of the villages be done, once the first round was finished.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the council's vice president, agreed and suggested that the request be sent to the governor and lieutenant governor.