Mayors want known drug houses shut down

Shutting down drug houses in the villages as a way of reducing illicit drugs and drug-related crimes came up as a primary area of discussion between mayors and Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Ignacio was joined by Capt. Kim Santos and officers of the Community Crimes Task Force at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday. The officers shared information about the task force, a group created around March to work closely with the Neighborhood Watch Program and mayors.

“So we can work together to make Guam a safer place,” the chief said.

The task force has been working with mayors to address, for example, “streetwalkers” - people who are out on the street at all hours of the night in Dededo. Or removing homeless people harassing businesses and customers in Tamuning. In Mongmong-Toto-Maite, the task force has been working with the mayor on traffic control.

In Asan, the GPD task force, working with the mayor, “seized a sizable amount of drugs,” the chief said.

“So what we’re finding out as we’re going out and doing some of the enforcement in some of your villages, we’re finding a lot of possession of Schedule II, which is primarily methamphetamine.”

A pound of methamphetamine

Ignacio and Santos noted that methamphetamine is a large issue in the community and a contributing factor to various crimes.

“(Talo'fo'fo') Mayor (Vicente) Taitague, you and I responded to a reported child abuse case. We discovered that, again, the root of that problem was a parent who was in jail for domestic violence and the mother was a methamphetamine addict,” Santos said.

“Since the inception of this Community Crimes Task Force, … we have made multiple drug arrests and this is from the guys doing traffic enforcement. They’re very keen and in tune with what’s going on, on the streets, so their observations and their efforts are paying off. My message to the guys is, find it and get it off the streets,” Santos said. “I think we’ve confiscated more than a pound of methamphetamine. A pound of methamphetamine is a lot of methamphetamine.”

Acknowledging those accomplishments, mayors had questions about getting more done, particularly with visible issues.

Drug houses

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said stolen items reported by her constituents don’t necessarily go to pawn shops.

“People say they’re going to the drug house near that San Antonio street. What do we do about those drug houses? We know where these things, I mean, everybody knows where the drug houses are in our villages. Right guys?” she asked her colleagues.

A chorus of “right” responded to her question. “But we still don’t see anything happening with that,” she added.

Ignacio noted that addressing suspected drug houses requires “a different level of investigation.”

“With regard to drug houses, you’re right, Mayor. There are legal constraints,” the chief responded. “We can’t just go in there and kick the door in because you called me.”

“Let us know if you suspect a residence is used as a drug house and we’ll get the next level of investigators to investigate those,” he said.