The Micronesian Conservation Coalition celebrated its partners and community activists at its annual gala Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency Guam Hotel in Tamuning.

Keeping with its theme "In the waves of change, we find our true direction," the second annual Ocean Gala 2020 announced its community partners who have made a positive impact on the ocean and all that it provides for the people of the islands.

The Tide Changer award, which recognizes the small business or activist that has made the best impact, was award to One People, One Reef headed by John Rulmanl Jr.

A celebration of the island's role in a global effort to conserve and protect our oceans, the participants enjoyed a night of elegance complete with dinner, dancing, raffle and awards.