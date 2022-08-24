McCool begins new school year

RING IN THE NEW YEAR: U.S. Naval Base Guam executive officer Cmdr. Stephen Ansuini and NBG Command Master Chief Adam Eaker helped educators, staff and students ring in the new school year for students at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School Aug. 22. The school has more than 800 students, from prekindergarten through eighth grade, and more than 80 teachers and educational aids. The school was named in honor of the late William Cameron "Willie" McCool, a U.S. Navy commander, NASA astronaut, and Columbia space shuttle pilot. Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino/U.S. Navy