McDonald Law Office chosen as GHURA conflicts counsel

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners, during a meeting this month, chose the McDonald Law Office to serve as the agency's conflicts counsel.

The role is separate from the role filled by GHURA's in-house legal counsel, attorney Eliseo Florig Jr., who was hired March 13. GHURA needed a conflicts counsel in prior years and will use the services of the McDonald law firm on an as-needed basis.

According to discussions at the board meeting early last week, legal fees for the law firm are capped at $25,000 by law because the procurement was a small purchase for professional services.

Prior to Florig being hired as in-house counsel, GHURA had been without a legal contract since August 2022, a matter highlighted as issues surrounding the decision to terminate a Housing Assistance Payment, or HAP, contract with the father of Attorney General Douglas Moylan entered the media spotlight.

As the AG, Moylan is considered by GHURA to be a covered individual for the purposes of HAP contracts and is prevented from having direct or indirect interest in such contracts, including the interest of an immediate family member. This means neither he nor his father can participate as Section 8 landlords, according to GHURA.

Moylan challenged GHURA's assertion and has urged the board to seek legal counsel for review. He also filed a complaint alleging that GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves discriminated against him.

The Guam Daily Post asked if hiring the McDonald Law Office will allow GHURA to address the discrimination complaint and what the status of the complaint was, but GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli said the agency doesn't comment on matters that may require legal review.