McDonald's says rumors regarding PUI at Tamuning location is false

McDonald’s of Guam sent out a press release saying rumors of that a Tamuning restaurant employee is a person under investigation.

The rumors regarding McDonald’s in Tamuning being shared on social media are unconfirmed and false, management stated in a press release.

"We assure our customers and employees that there has been no notification that any employee is a Person Under Investigation or confirmed COVID19 case at this time," management stated.

"Sharing of false news and information is detrimental to us all and makes it difficult for government agencies to do their work efficiently. Our employee and customer safety and wellbeing remain our highest priority. This commitment guides all our actions and restaurant standards as we strive to safeguard our people and customers during this coronavirus outbreak."