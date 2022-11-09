While Tuesday ended with general election ballots still being tabulated, an exit poll conducted while precincts were open supported earlier research showing a likely victory for incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“We finished a 509-voter exit poll, controlled for age, sex and voting site. This method is generally reliable,” Ron McNinch a University of Guam professor, said when releasing the results to local media.

The poll was “consistent” with one completed Nov. 1, according to McNinch, which also showed Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio’s probable win.

Exit polling results showed the current administration being elected by around 62%, just one percentage point down from the earlier poll, the UOG professor stated.

McNinch’s Nov. 1 poll had about 3,050 voters participate.

“Please note that a lot could have changed in a week and no poll predicts outcomes. This type of poll generally is the best method a week before the election. Also, the sample is very large and controlled for age and sex,” he said of the earlier poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

The other races covered under McNinch’s polling, for the attorney general and the island’s nonvoting congressional delegate, however, are much closer.

“In this method, the lower the number separating two candidates, the more ‘wobbly’ the results can be,’ McNinch said, clarifying that the poll results for the two races are within the margin of error.

Incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho landed slightly ahead with voters who participated in the exit poll, leading his opponent, Douglas Moylan, a former AG himself, 53.6% to 43.4%.

Although the difference is wider in the delegate contest, McNinch urged caution on the results, showing former Speaker Judi Won Pat leading Sen. Jim Moylan 56.3% to 43.7%. McNinch said the results are “very close” to the margin of error.

McNinch’s exit poll for the primary election for the contested gubernatorial race was a near match to actual certified results from the Guam Election Commission.