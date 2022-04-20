McNinch: Suit seems likely in Democratic gubernatorial race

Ron McNinch, chair of public administration and legal studies at the University of Guam, foresees legal challenges looming this election year, with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio facing a primary challenge in Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and his running mate, longtime journalist Sabrina Salas Matanane.

The winning team would be set to face off against the Republic candidates at this time, former Gov. Felix Camacho and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada.

"It's pretty close, it could be any of the three," McNinch said. "But I think the main race is between Lou versus Mike. And the key issue ... I think there's going to be a lawsuit, between Lou and Mike, whichever doesn't win at the primaries will probably contest it."

The UOG associate professor spoke before the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay on Tuesday with a presentation titled, "Politics, Myths and the 2022 Guam Elections." He covered a number of issues, including the gubernatorial and senatorial elections.

The running theme for this election cycle is going to be COVID-19, either directly or indirectly, McNinch said.

"On the inside, Gov. Leon Guerrero is going to have to justify why she made the choices she did and try to get everyone to understand this was a very tumultuous time. And then the people opposing her, particularly (former) Gov. Camacho, is going to be able to say, 'Well if I was governor – again – this is what I would have done.' So they'll be able to nitpick and armchair quarterback every single choice from Gov. Leon Guerrero and be able to play on that," McNinch said. "That's what politics is about."

For the primary election, McNinch said a primary for the governor is not in the Organic Act of Guam.

"There's supposed to be a general election among candidates and then a runoff. That's what our model is. ... We don't have a primary system in our law. It's something they kinda-sort-of made up and nobody's ever ended (it)," McNinch added.

He also went over past primaries with high Democrat turnout and low Republican voting, which, according to McNinch, meant many people on the Republican side voted in the primary for the opposing party.

"What this means is a lot of Republicans are jumping over to the Democrat race, messing it up. Well, this is going to lead to conflict in the future. It's going to lead to a lawsuit in this election cycle. You heard it here first. ... I hope they'll fix it, but they probably won't," he added.

Legislative race

McNinch also did not see much change in the Legislature's makeup, with the majority remaining with the Democrats. But he also stated that Guam caters more to cults of personality rather than the partisan politics in the states, and there is no definite ideology within the parties.

"But here's the key thing," he said. "You can change the senators, but you're not going to change the Legislature. Because the problem is the staff. The staff never change, and actually the staffers are essentially the puppet masters of the senators. The senators don't know what they're doing half the time. They have to rely on their staff. And their staff don't change."

McNinch said he would apply term limits to staff rather than senators.