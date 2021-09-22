MCOG: Former Inalåhan Mayor Doris F. Lujan dies at 74

Former Inalåhan Mayor Doris Flores Lujan passed away early Wednesday morning, according to the Mayors Council of Guam. She was 74.

Lujan, who would have celebrated her 75th birthday on Oct. 1, was mayor of Inalåhan from January 2013 to January 2021.

"Mayor Doris served her community of Inalåhan with much fervor. She was always a hardworking and compassionate colleague and friend. She will be greatly missed," MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said Wednesday morning.

Lujan was elected to a second term on Nov. 8, 2016. She didn't seek re-election in the 2020 elections, so she could enjoy her retirement, she said.

"Life is short so I would like to enjoy my retirement years and to better take care of my health," Lujan told The Guam Daily Post in June 2020.

MCOG as a whole "offers our sincerest condolences to the family of our former colleague."

Lujan, who was born and raised in Inalåhan, has a long history of service and leadership.

She retired from the federal government after 42 years of faithful and dedicated service at Andersen Air Force Base, where she served as the Base, Wing and Communications Squadron Commander's secretary for 20 years, from 1965 to 1985, according to MCOG.

The other 22 years, from 1985 to 2007, she was the Base records manager, Freedom of Information Act manager and Privacy Act officer.

She also served as deputy officer for Base Information Management, overseeing the overall operation of the Base Publications Distribution Office, Base Reproduction Branch, Base Records Management Branch, and Military Postal Service Center.

Prior to her re-election, she advocated for the Malojloj Transfer Station's continued operations, saying closing it would adversely impact southern residents and encourage illegal dumping on remote sites.

She worked to have Adult Day Care services in Inalåhan. In the 2016 FestPac, she hosted more than 200 delegates from Palau. She was MCOG's representative on the Workers Compensation Commission.

