The Mayors' Council of Guam said recyclers' outstanding invoices for removing abandoned vehicles last year will be paid, even as mayors prepare for the next round of vehicle removals starting in February.

MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said the purchase orders for abandoned vehicle removal are expected to be released around the second week of February.

Once purchase orders are released, mayors can start working with haulers and recycling facilities.

Some of these recyclers, however, claim they have yet to be paid up to more than $100,000 for prior collection of abandoned vehicles.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said Global Recycling Center claims they are owed $100,000, but they were paid $33,000 in December.

"MCOG assured them at the meeting on Friday that all outstanding invoices will be paid," Sablan said.

The Friday meeting with recyclers was in preparation for the next round of abandoned vehicle removal. Some recyclers, however, were not represented at the meeting because of COVID-19 cases impacting their business, MCOG said.

Hofmann said some vendors were late in invoicing or in submitting paperwork to get paid.

Workers getting impacted by COVID-19 was a factor, including Pyramid Recycling, MCOG said.

Hofmann said some larger villages will be getting more funding to address the huge number of abandoned vehicles they have to remove.

The cost of hauling and transporting is $150 to $200 per vehicle. The $200 applies to vehicles hauled from southern villages, Sablan said.

The recycling facilities also charge $250 per abandoned vehicle.

Michelle Lastimoza of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency brought up the issue of outstanding payments that recyclers claimed, during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting Tuesday.

"We followed up with (the Department of Administration) and there was no outstanding invoices to be paid to those vendors, but some of those vendors claimed that some of them need to be paid over $100,000," Lastimoza said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio at the task force meeting instructed Guam EPA to get a list of all the invoices and have DOA reconcile those with the mayors' council.

Tenorio said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also identified American Rescue Plan funds to jump-start the removal of abandoned vehicles.