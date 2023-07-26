Measure limiting governor’s powers during emergency sent to voting file

A push to roll back some of the broad powers held by the governor of Guam during public health emergencies is closer to the finish line after a yearslong push.

Senators spent much of Monday’s legislative session debating Bill 7-37, a response to the month-to-month extensions of the pandemic-spurred public health emergency the island was under from March 2020 until January of this year. It would make lawmakers, not the governor, responsible for extending emergencies and also limit certain actions seen during the pandemic, such as prohibitions on social or religious gatherings.

The bill's main sponsor, Republican Sen. Chris Duenas, introduced a similar measure last term. It narrowly passed in 2021, but failed three times to garner enough support to override a veto from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who said the check on executive power would only slow emergency response.

Though a veto override was easily blocked by the Democratic majority in the Legislature during the COVID-19 pandemic, the dynamics at the Guam Congress Building have shifted in the change between terms. A coalition of six Republicans and Democratic Sens. Chris Barnett and Sabina Perez came together to keep Democrat Speaker Therese Terlaje as leader of the Legislature in January.

Democrat Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas also threw in his support for the measure Monday, calling it a “courageous bill.” Should the entire coalition and San Nicolas support the bill, it will have the 10 votes needed to overcome any veto from the governor.

Amendments

Duenas also conceded to a pair of amendments Monday, in response to concerns raised by Perez and Terlaje, stating that “sometimes perfection in one person's eyes is the enemy of good.” It's unclear if both senators will ultimately back the bill.

Perez said an automatic 30-day termination of any state of emergency, for which the bill provided, may be too short to respond to a public health emergency.

"It's important to look back during the pandemic,” she said. "Those were scary times. I remember when COVID first hit. There was a lot of fear in the community and there was an estimate that it would kill 3,000 people within a ... short matter of time."

Barnett, who said he was likely to support the measure, successfully amended it to increase the state of emergency cutoff to 60 days. Duenas agreed with the extension and added Barnett as a co-sponsor to the measure.

Terlaje, meanwhile, raised an issue with one of the major provisions of the bill, which would lower the punishment for violating a quarantine or isolation order.

Several people were charged with misdemeanors for leaving quarantine early during the pandemic, an offense punishable by up to a year in prison and $1,000 fine. Bill 7 would drop the offense to a civil violation punishable by a maximum fine of $25.

“I just don't think that $25 would serve as a deterrent to anyone,” Terlaje said. "Especially, we know how desperate we all were to go out and do things – to get together with each other, tourists to come in without being quarantined – at a time when every country was facing mass deaths. So it's for that reason that I thank the author for the bill, but I cannot support this bill."

Duenas responded by striking the change from the bill, and allowing the misdemeanor charges to stand. Terlaje did support the original version of Bill 7 that was introduced during the last term.

Parkinson: A bill for 'lazy politicians'

Sen. Will Parkinson, on the other hand, called the measure a “redundant bill for ineffective and lazy politicians,” noting that lawmakers already had the authority to end a public health emergency at any time.

"Just because some people don't have the fortitude to get it done, does not mean we need to change the rules to suit their inability,” Parkinson said.

Duenas held that the measure would open the door for the Legislature to terminate emergencies only in part if necessary - to allow for continued public assistance, for example. It would also let residents vent their frustrations with any emergency at the Legislature but shouldn’t prevent swift action during any emergency, the senator argued.

"When we need to act - convene if we have to for 20 minutes to pass a resolution to continue an emergency - this should be no problem,” he said.

Bill 7 moved to the voting file without objection.