Measure would allow lawsuit to enforce COLA certificate terms

Sen. Jesse Lujan and six other senators have introduced a measure that would allow claimants to sue the government of Guam to enforce the terms of certificates of claim meant to implement a settlement in a years-old lawsuit over the cost-of-living allowance.

Bill 115-37, the COLA Relief Act, intends to assist more than 400 retirees and their heirs in obtaining benefits owed for almost 17 years, Lujan's office stated in a press release.

The measure "reaffirms the government's pledge" in the COLA certificate law, Public Law 29-18, and will end continuing legal challenges to the statute, Lujan's office said in the release.

"I was shocked when presented the evidence showing over 400 retirees and their attorney have still not received even one penny owed to them from their COLA certificates," Lujan said in the release. "The retirees were forced to file three separate lawsuits to obtain their COLA certificates. Yet, even after the government again lost in court, it found questionable methods to avoid payment to COLA certificate holders. I intend to end this long-fought battle immediately."

Bill 115 is co-sponsored by Sens. Telo Taitague, Dwayne San Nicolas, Chris Barnett, William Parkinson and Thomas Fisher and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes.

In his release, Lujan said he introduced the COLA certificate law in the 29th Guam Legislature to remedy a prior administration's refusal to pay a COLA class and their attorney from a COLA class-action lawsuit dating back to 1993.

"The class won the case in 2006, but, even after obtaining bond money earmarked to pay the 2006 judgment, the government failed to fully compensate the retirees," the release stated.

Bill 115 states the Legislature wants to settle all questions concerning the validity or negotiability of certificates of claim and ensure that certificate holders are fully compensated without further need for litigation.

Bill 115 also states that GovGuam owes more than 400 COLA class retirees and COLA class counsel Michael Phillips the full amounts of their certificates of claim plus interest. Outstanding certificates total more than $6.2 million, the bill stated.

Waiver of sovereign immunity

Bill 115 would hold any person who willfully fails to perform the ministerial duty to reissue or redeem certificates of claim upon demand by the awardee, recipient, bearer, holder or their heirs and assigns, personally liable for reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred by claimants.

The measure also would waive GovGuam's sovereign immunity and allow the government to be sued to enforce the terms of the certificates of claim and the COLA Relief Act.

Sovereign immunity is the doctrine that a government cannot be sued or tried in its own court. However, the government can waive that immunity. For example, GovGuam waives immunity through the Government Claims Act, which sets certain parameters for lawsuits and limitations on liability.

The COLA certificate law is within the Government Claims Act and Bill 115 would add another related provision to that portion of law.

The measure states that all certificate awardees, recipients, bearers, holders or their heirs and assigns shall have the ability to enforce the terms of their certificates against GovGuam and may seek "any and all remedies available to them" allowable by law. Possession of an original certificate of claim would be conclusive evidence of how much is owed to the claimant.

Claimants would be able to file claims directly at the Superior Court of Guam without having to go through the government claims process and, should the claimant prevail against the government for the payment, redemption or reissuance of the certificate of claim, GovGuam would be liable, as well as pay reasonable attorney's fees.

The measure also states the Office of the Attorney General may bring an action on behalf of individual claimants against the person or persons responsible for failing to fully implement the provisions of Bill 115 and compel performance in accordance with the bill.

Failure to honor claims for payment made by certificate awardees, recipients, bearers, holders or their heirs and assigns would be considered a misdemeanor and be punishable by up to $1,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

Bill 115 notes a provision in the Government Claims Act provides a continuing appropriation for the payment of outstanding certificates of claim.

The measure states GovGuam reaffirms its intent to ensure certificate awardees, or their heirs and assigns, receive the full benefits as provided and stated on their certificates of claim, and ratifies its intent to ensure such certificates are recognized as negotiable instruments, as that term is defined in law, and remain payable on demand.

"Fortunately, the (Government of Guam) Retirement Fund kept records of retirees who are still owed money. I am grateful to (Director) Paula Blas for her cooperation and assistance. But it was attorney Mike Phillips who brought this situation to my attention and, when he was able to show me the hundreds of unpaid retirees, I had no choice but to introduce this bill," Lujan stated in his release.

"Phillips had to sue again in order to force the administration to issue the COLA certificates. Phillips waived all attorney’s fees from this second class action and, along with the over 400 retirees, the administration has failed to pay Phillips anything he is owed from his COLA certificate. It seems like it’s payback for winning these cases, and that’s wrong," the senator added.