Just a day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision to vacate the preliminary injunction barring enforcement of Guam's "in-person" consultation requirement for abortions, a local lawmaker has introduced a measure to do away with the mandate.

Bill 160-37, from Sen. William Parkinson, would amend Guam's consultation laws for abortion, allowing for virtual consultation and eliminating language related to printed materials.

Bill 160 states that because there are no abortion providers or doctors prescribing medication abortion on Guam, the in-person requirement for consultation creates a barrier to access for those trying to obtain an abortion, as does a requirement to provide printed materials to the person seeking the abortion.

"It is therefore the intent of I Liheslaturan Guåhan to remove these barriers and ensure that those seeking abortions have safe and easy access," Bill 160 states.

Preliminary injunction

The underlying case behind the 9th Circuit decision was a lawsuit brought on by two Hawaii-based doctors with licenses to practice on Guam, Dr. Shandhini Raidoo and Dr. Bliss Kaneshiro.

Abortion remains legal on Guam, but there is no abortion provider physically present on the island and the doctors wanted to provide medication abortion services through telemedicine.

But Guam law requires consultation in-person as part of informed consent requirements for abortions. Raidoo and Kaneshiro challenged that mandate at the District Court of Guam in 2021 with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The District Court granted a preliminary injunction on the law in September 2021, but the Office of the Attorney General appealed the decision to the 9th Circuit. At that time, the AG's office was under the leadership of former AG Leevin Camacho. The office continued the appeal under Douglas Moylan.

When the preliminary injunction was ordered, abortion still was considered a right in the United States.

But in June 2022, in the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the Constitution didn't guarantee a right to abortion. That allowed greater latitude for the regulation of abortion, including the implementation of outright bans.

On Aug. 1, the 9th Circuit decided to vacate the District Court injunction, rejecting arguments that the in-person mandate undermined informed consent and violated equal protection rights by treating abortion providers differently than other telemedicine providers.

'Very disappointing'

Responding to the 9th Circuit opinion, the ACLU stated that the decision allows the government of Guam to enforce "a medically unnecessary and irrational abortion restriction."

Jayne Flores, director of the Bureau of Women’s Affairs, called the decision "very disappointing."

"Unfortunately, the U.S. Constitution does not prohibit states from legislating abortion in this manner, where laws can regulate the circumstances under which medical advice may be provided," Flores stated in a news release.

Flores praised the introduction of Bill 160 and encouraged sexually active individuals to seek free birth control options at the Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Family Planning Clinic at the Northern Health Center.

Moylan has said the 9th Circuit was consistent with the direction given by the U.S. Supreme Court, that federal courts should withdraw from endorsing or prohibiting abortions and defer to the will of each jurisdiction.

"Over the past 50 years since Roe v. Wade, Guam’s people have shown a clear desire to prohibit and restrict abortions. Those local legislations protecting our unborn reflect the rich cultural values from our (CHamoru), Spanish (and) Catholic roots, as well as other mixed nationalities, such as our diverse Filipino and Asian communities," Moylan told The Guam Daily Post Thursday.

"(Raidoo and Kaneshiro) have several procedural options to further litigate this issue. However, we believe that the Supreme Court of the United States was very clear in Dobbs to leave this type (of) issue to the people of our island to decide on whether we wish abortions to be legal in this territory and what types of restrictions should exist," the AG added.

Other bills

While existing laws on Guam do veer toward restricting abortion, Bill 160 is the latest proposal to expand or ease access to the practice following the Dobbs decision.

Bill 106-37, from Sen. Thomas Fisher and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, would allow voters to decide if abortion should be protected. The measure would prohibit restrictions or limitations on abortion, including mandates for medically unnecessary in-person visits and restrictions on the ability to provide abortion services through telemedicine.

Bill 111-37, another measure from Parkinson, would enact the provisions of Bill 106 without requiring the general population to vote.

Also in light of the Dobbs decision, Moylan is attempting to revive a 30-year-old local abortion ban that was held unconstitutional and placed under an injunction, Public Law 20-134. The measure was never explicitly repealed by the Guam Legislature after it was deemed unconstitutional.

That issue is now playing out in the federal courts, as well as the Supreme Court of Guam, which has been asked to address the validity and enforceability of the law given restrictions in the Organic Act of Guam and the timing of the law's passage, when abortion still was a right in the U.S.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who supports abortion rights, argues the Legislature acted beyond the authority granted by the Organic Act when it passed the ban decades ago.

Referendum

In addition to opposing the governor at the Guam Supreme Court, the AG's office, under Moylan's leadership, has urged the court to order the voter referendum envisioned under Public Law 20-134.

The ban grants voters the opportunity to decide whether it should stay. But the law identifies a general election year that has long since passed.

"Our stance before the Supreme Court of Guam remains firm that the referendum the Guam Legislature called for 30 years ago should be conducted. Let our people decide this important and highly divisive issue once and for all," Moylan said Thursday.

The governor's office has argued the request is outside the scope of issues before the Guam Supreme Court.

But even if the referendum does take place, it would only address the ban and wouldn't affect local laws restricting access to abortion, including the in-person mandate and reporting requirements.