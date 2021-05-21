Measure would require microchips, fee for importing unneutered pets

A new bill seeks to reduce the number of stray dogs on Guam by making it more expensive to import breeding animals, requiring all pets be microchipped, and by allowing animal control officers to sterilize and release canines that run "at large" around the island.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell, the author of Bill 135-36, already gained the support of six of his colleagues on the proposal.

"The stray pet population has been a longstanding issue affecting the people of Guam. Some people aren't able to walk in their own neighborhoods because of these stray animals. Kids walking home from the school bus are in danger of being chased by these strays," Ridgell said. "The bill offers a multifaceted solution to ensure that everyone – from the Department of Agriculture to pet owners – are all part of the solution to reduce the stray animal population and keep our community safe."

Cyrus Luhr, president of the board of directors for Guam Animals In Need, offered testimony in full support of the measure, and underscored the need to change the strategy in handling the island's massive stray dog population, which is now estimated to be more than 30,000.

"The only way to control the stray animal population is through spaying and neutering. You cannot kill your way out of a stray animal problem," Luhr testified, clarifying for lawmakers that a previous local program to poison stray dogs would probably not be feasible. The poison used on Guam for this purpose in 1967 is now illegal.

The measure's proposal to explicitly allow officials to trap, neuter and release strays will benefit the "community dogs" around the island.

"The animals that are in the neighborhood that people feed – people kind of feel ownership to, but if you were to hold someone accountable and say, 'Hey, is this your dog, will you get it licensed?' They're going to deny it," Luhr said. "Guam has a lot of these community dogs; people do not want to see them rounded up and euthanized."

If enacted into law, Bill 135 as introduced would: