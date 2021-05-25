A new bill seeks to reduce the number of stray dogs on Guam by making it more expensive to import breeding animals, requiring all pets be microchipped, and by allowing animal control officers to sterilize and release canines that run "at large" around the island.

If enacted into law, Bill 135 as introduced would:

Require pet owners to register their animal with the Department of Agriculture.

Require registered and licensed pets be implanted with a microchip "that shall be registered with a pet registry or controlled database."

Authorize stray pets to be sterilized and released "as part of a Department-sanctioned sterilization program."

Impose a $120 fee for all pets entering Guam that are not sterilized.

Lift an eight-day limit for visiting veterinarians to conduct spay-and-neuter outreach clinics.

Remove a limitation that prevents GAIN or GovGuam from holding more than two "animal control projects" each year.

Increase pet license fees from $5 to $20.

Increase late renewal penalties for pet licenses from $1 to $15 per month.

Sen. Clynt Ridgell, the author of Bill 135-36, has the support of six of his colleagues for the proposal.

"The stray pet population has been a long-standing issue affecting the people of Guam. Some people aren't able to walk in their own neighborhoods because of these stray animals. Kids walking home from the school bus are in danger of being chased by these strays," Ridgell said.

Cyrus Luhr, president of the board of directors of Guam Animals In Need, offered testimony in full support of the measure, and underscored the need to change the strategy in handling the island's massive stray dog population, which is now estimated to be more than 30,000.

"The only way to control the stray animal population is through spaying and neutering. You cannot kill your way out of a stray animal problem," Luhr testified.

The measure's proposal to explicitly allow officials to trap, neuter and release strays will benefit the "community dogs" around the island.

"The animals that are in the neighborhood that people feed – people kind of feel ownership to, but if you were to hold someone accountable and say, 'Hey, is this your dog, will you get it licensed?' They're going to deny it," Luhr said. "Guam has a lot of these community dogs; people do not want to see them rounded up and euthanized."