With the second highest rate of sexual crimes in the nation, Sen. Amanda Shelton is proposing to require that those indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct submit to a test for sexually transmitted diseases at the request of their alleged victims.

Shelton said at the bill's public hearing Thursday that Guam is in the minority of 11 American states and territories that require the testing be done only after the accused is convicted. She introduced Bill 111-36, along with Sens. Mary Torres and Telena Nelson, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Bill 111 aims to provide a measure of protection for survivors, she said.

Passage of the measure will also help secure full funding of a federal grant that will expand the number of nurses available to conduct exams of victims of rape and sexual assault. Currently, just one doctor and two nurses are certified to make medical determinations and collect forensic proof of any crime committed, according to Jayne Flores, the administrator of the governor's federal programs office.

The shortage of these medical professionals, Flores testified, "has sometimes led to the loss of prosecutorial evidence and the further traumatization of victims – several of whom have had to wait 12 hours or more to have this exam conducted."

She added: "We need to provide these victims of these heinous, most intimate of all crimes with the knowledge they need to be able to seek treatment for exposure to HIV or any STD because of the assault. It is one more way we, as a community, can support victims of sexual assault and send a message to the perpetrators that their actions are unacceptable – and will not be tolerated on any level."

Some of the grant funds will be used to subsidize salaries of a prosecutor and victim advocate. Flores said these investments are meant to improve Guam's rate of successful prosecution of criminal sexual conduct offenders, which is currently at 34%, she testified.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio was also in support of the measure and, like others testifying, underscored the island's problem with these crimes being perpetrated against children. In 2018, Ignacio said, 64% of the victims of sexual assault were under the age of 18. That amount grew to 75% last year, he testified.

The Guam Police Department also will receive funds for training from the grant, though Ignacio told lawmakers the department would lose less than $1,000 if the measure does not become law.

"But the law isn't about the money, it is about providing victims of sexual assault with some measure of control over what has happened to them – even if it is after the assault," Ignacio told senators.

Flores clarified that the U.S. Department of Justice restricts grant funding to jurisdictions that haven't enacted the requirements of Bill 111 into their local statutes. In total, about $44,000 could be lost, she said.

Art San Agustin, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, submitted written testimony requesting lawmakers "further explore" the bill for any potential consequences in the courts.

"Though early diagnosis is an important tool for immediate planning and treatment of the victim, the alleged perpetrator has not been convicted yet, and may violate the rights of the person – which may result in more profound legal issues."

DPHSS also requested that the Legislature give more authority to Adult Protective Services case workers, who according to the director cannot require uncooperative alleged perpetrators to be involved in their investigations. This leads to a higher percentage of its cases ending with "inconclusive, unsubstantiated case determinations," San Agustin said in his testimony.