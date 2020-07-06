Two election-related bills will be introduced today – one that seeks to cancel all of the primaries this year, and another that would cancel only the primaries that do not have challengers.

Democrat Sen. Joe San Agustin said his bill seeks to cancel the primary races that have no challengers, such as those for the public auditor, the Democratic senatorial race, and a number of mayoral and vice mayoral races, citing the need to cut unnecessary costs and help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"If there is no competition, then let's send them to the general (election). Let's not waste funds on hiring people and jeopardizing the people in those villages that have to go to the precincts, and then we move forward," San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.

Republican Sen. James Moylan on Sunday said his bill seeks to cancel the 2020 primary elections and allow all candidates to advance to the general election.

Simultaneously, he said, he will be submitting a letter to the speaker to request a special session at the earliest time possible, "so that we can go into a committee as a whole and elaborate this issue further."

"Time is of the essence," Moylan said. "The issue is not just about the cost savings that the measure will provide, but also a consideration of the present pandemic and minimizing risks of exposure to the community in general."

Moylan said he would introduce his bill first thing Monday morning.

Taxpayers pay for $365,000 primaries

Holding Democratic and Republican primary elections costs about $365,000 in taxpayer money, based on Guam Election Commission data.

San Agustin said not conducting a primary for the public auditor post, since no one is challenging Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, will save about $50,000 in ballot printing alone, based on information from GEC. That's just one example.

On the Democratic side, there is no need to hold a senatorial primary because there are 15 candidates to fill a full slate, San Agustin said.

"The Republicans have 16 (senatorial candidates). They've got to have a primary," he said.

Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada said members of his party are open to discussing the need to streamline the primaries.

San Agustin, chairman of committees with oversight of elections and appropriations, said he will immediately seek an emergency session to take up the time-sensitive bill.

The primary elections are set for Aug. 29. The Guam Election Commission is supposed to mail out all the absentee ballots on July 15.

The bill will have co-sponsors, San Agustin said. On Sunday, some senators said they were reviewing San Agustin's draft bill.

Cost of ballot

In 2018, the election commission paid $1.23 for each printed ballot, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told commissioners on Friday.

This year, the amount is close to $1.30 a ballot, she said.

GEC on Friday certified 91 primary election candidates for mayors, vice mayors, senators, delegate and public auditor.

The candidate ratification was followed by the drawing of numbers, to determine the placement of candidates' names on the ballot.

Fewer races

On the Republican side, only Sen. Wil Castro is running for the delegate seat.

For the Democrats, the primary election will determine who, between Del. Michael San Nicolas and his challenger, former Del. Robert Underwood, will make it to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

"So just picture the number, how much money we're saving. And we're also protecting our people. Because you know the conditions we're facing, the COVID, the safety, the health of our people of Guam. We need to reduce the opportunity for them to catch the COVID," San Agustin said.

He said he's still reviewing the overall costs that his bill will be able to save.

Six incumbent mayors do not have challengers among Republicans or Democrats.

One vice mayor also does not have any challengers from within or outside his political party.

Among Republicans, nine other mayoral candidates have no challengers within their political party but would have to face Democratic candidates in the general election.

For Democratic mayoral candidates, five others do not have competition within their party but would have to face Republicans in the general election.

Support from Taitague

Sen. Telo Taitague said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the small number of candidates, including uncontested races, she's open to supporting legislation that would cancel the primaries.

"Broader and long-term issues including whether to discontinue primaries altogether should also be addressed soon after this year's elections are done," she said.

Money that would be spent on the primaries, she said, could be spent for the current public health emergency and other priorities.

"Moreover, canceling the primaries could help ensure our people's safety by minimizing social contact over the next month and a half, particularly at a time when we're dealing with 104 active COVID-19 cases and counting," Taitague said.

For years, members of the Legislature have debated the need for taxpayer money to fund the primary elections for Republicans and Democrats every election season.

This year's debate, however, is adding the concerns about COVID-19 in justifying the need to scale back or cancel all the primaries.