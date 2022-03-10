Measures seek to address water cost, billing disputes

Sen. Sabina Perez has introduced legislation that would assist low- and fixed-income families with continued access to clean drinking water and another measure to provide a "fair and timely" resolution to billing disputes.

Bill 266-36 would mandate the Guam Waterworks Authority to create a rate-funded customer assistance program to provide financial assistance and other assistance to eligible ratepayers.

Financial assistance would include a discount for water and wastewater services, leak detection and repair services, supplemental bill assistance for hardship, and a reduction or waiver of fees, including late fees.

"Other assistance" is to include water conservation inspection and assessment services, rebates or discounts for the use of water-conserving fixtures, education and information on water conservation practices and resource management, according to the bill.

"The delayed discovery of and response to water leaks on private property pose avoidable economic impacts to households and unnecessary environmental impacts to our precious water resources," Perez stated in a release.

GWA already plans to implement a customer assistance program but that is tied to a rate change proposal pending before the Public Utilities Commission.

The utility's proposal includes a three-tiered residential rate structure based on how much water is consumed.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo previously told The Guam Daily Post that customers who use less than 4,000 gallons of water per month on average, which comprises a large percentage of GWA's residential customer base, will see a reduction in bills compared to the current rate structure.

"For residential customers who use more than (4,000 gallons) per month, their bills will be slightly higher than their current bills under the fiscal 2021 rate structure," Bordallo had said.

The planned customer assistance program would grant discounted rates for qualified low-income families.

Sen. Telo Taitague co-sponsored the other measure with Perez, Bill 267-36. This measure relates to billing disputes with the utilities.

"Current law requires a deposit to be placed in escrow and imposes a 9% interest on disputed bills before a billing dispute can be given a hearing. This measure removes both the requirements of a deposit and the interest, making a hearing on disputed bills easier to attain," the release from Perez stated.

The senator added that current law and regulations around billing disputes are outdated and pose a barrier for customers.

"For low- and fixed-income customers, particularly, this measure can help prevent an unexpected financial burden, and helps assure continued access to the necessity of water," Perez said.